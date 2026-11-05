Global Payments: Hold Rating Maintained as Speculative Buyout Potential Offsets Debt and Operating Uncertainty; Price Target Unchanged at $91

UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Hold rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $91.00.

Timothy Chiodo’s rating is based on a balance between possible upside and meaningful uncertainty surrounding Global Payments. Reported interest from CD&R and GTCR indicates that shareholders could receive a premium, with illustrative transaction values above the pre-report trading level. However, no firm offer, financing plan, or finalized terms had been disclosed, so the potential deal remained speculative rather than a dependable valuation catalyst.

The analysis suggests a buyout may be achievable under reasonable assumptions, but the company’s substantial debt burden and the sensitivity of returns to leverage, growth, margins, and exit multiples limit confidence in that outcome. The upcoming earnings release could also affect the investment case and clarify operating trends. Consequently, Chiodo kept the price target unchanged at $91 and maintained a Hold rating while awaiting greater clarity on the transaction and fundamentals.

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In another report released on November 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

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