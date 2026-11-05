TKO’s Raised Guidance and Strong Growth Outlook Support a Buy Rating

In a report released today, Ryan Gravett from UBS maintained a Buy rating on TKO Group Holdings, with a price target of $238.00 .

Ryan Gravett has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including TKO’s solid execution and improved outlook. The company delivered broadly expected results, raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance, and indicated that Middle Eastern event plans face limited cancellation risk. UFC growth was supported by stronger media rights, live-event performance, and fan engagement payments. WWE also showed improving partnership and media-rights momentum despite a difficult live-event comparison.

Gravett believes TKO’s upcoming investor day could reveal further upside from expanding partnerships, commercial inventory, international media rights, and live-event monetization. The company’s substantial cash generation, planned share repurchases, and dividend provide additional shareholder returns, while projected growth in EBITDA and free cash flow supports the positive investment view.

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In another report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $218.00 price target.

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