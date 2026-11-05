Acadian’s $110 Price Target Raised from $97 as Strong Performance and Growth Potential Support Buy Rating

Acadian Asset Management, the Financial sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst today. Analyst Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley upgraded the rating on the stock to a Buy and gave it a $110.00 price target.

Michael Cyprys’s rating is based on Acadian’s position as a pure-play systematic investment manager, its approximately $240 billion in assets under management, and growing demand for scalable active strategies. He expects client demand for lower-fee offerings with stronger risk controls, customization, and liquidity to support roughly 8–9% organic growth in 2027–28, making the recent share-price pullback an attractive entry point.

The analyst viewed the third-quarter flow shortfall as timing-related and consistent with the normal lumpiness of Acadian’s institutional business rather than a deterioration in its outlook. Improving investment results—with 95% of revenue-weighted assets outperforming their one-year benchmarks—could support performance fees and new mandates, while his higher $110 price target, raised from $97, indicates meaningful upside and reinforces the Buy case.

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