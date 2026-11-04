Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Personal Finance

Protalix: Elfabrio’s Clinical Edge Supports Reiterated Buy Rating and $12 Price Target

By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,

3 days ago

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Protalix, with a price target of $12.00 .

Ram Selvaraju’s rating is based on Elfabrio’s established clinical value in Fabry disease, including comparable efficacy to older enzyme replacement therapies and evidence of renal protection. Its less frequent dosing and very low rate of anti-drug antibodies add meaningful convenience and support the product’s competitive position. These strengths make Elfabrio the principal driver of Protalix’s current value and provide a solid basis for continued commercial growth.

Although BioMarin has licensed a potential long-acting therapy that could eventually offer subcutaneous administration, the candidate remains in early Phase 1/2 testing and has not produced clinical efficacy data. Selvaraju therefore believes it will take years to establish whether the program can match approved treatments, with superiority appearing unlikely. On this risk-reward assessment, he reiterated a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $12 per share for PLX.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Learn more about TipRanks Premium

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments