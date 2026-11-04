Rocket Lab Stock Forecast: 2 Space ETFs With 65%+ Upside to Watch Ahead of Earnings

Rocket Lab (RKLB) is set to report its third-quarter results on November 9. Wall Street expects the company to post a loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $257.2 million. Investors looking for indirect exposure to Rocket Lab stock may consider space-focused ETFs. The VanEck Space ETF(WARP) and Global X Space Tech ETF(ORBX) both hold RKLB and provide broader exposure to the space industry. Both ETFs also offer over 65% upside based on average analyst price targets.

Analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Rocket Lab, with an average price target of $97.67, implying 79.44% upside from current levels.

1. Global X Space Tech ETF (ORBX)

The ORBX ETF gives pure space exposure by holding companies that build satellites, launch systems, and in‑space tech. The fund tracks the Global X Space Tech Index and targets long‑term space growth trends, but can swing more than broad market funds. RKLB stock constitutes 9.40% of the ETF’s holdings.

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Apart from Rocket Lab, ORBX’s top holdings include SpaceX (SPCX), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), and ViaSat (VSAT). The ETF holds 37 stocks and has $35.38 million in assets under management (AUM). It also charges an annual expense ratio of 0.50%.

On TipRanks, the ORBX ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, 16 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the last three months. The average ORBX ETF price target of $60.45 implies 66.28% upside potential.

2. VanEck Space ETF (WARP)

The VanEck Space ETF tracks the MarketVector Space Index and focuses on pure-play space companies involved in launch systems, satellite infrastructure, and Earth observation. Importantly, RKLB accounts for 12.93% of WARP’s total holdings.

Some of WARP’s top holdings also include SpaceX, ViaSat, and EchoStar. The ETF holds 21 stocks and has $37.84 million in assets under management (AUM). It also charges an annual expense ratio of 0.50%.

On TipRanks, WARP has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and five Holds assigned in the last three months. At $29.69, the average WARP ETF price target implies 66.39% upside potential.

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