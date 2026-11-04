PayPal Faces Securities Fraud Lawsuit Over Branded Checkout Growth: Company Moves to Dismiss Investor Claims

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and four of its current and former executives have asked a federal judge to throw out a securities fraud lawsuit alleging the payments company misled investors about the health of its branded checkout business before growth in that key metric sharply decelerated in late 2025.

In a motion filed October 28, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, PayPal and the individual defendants argue that the Consolidated Amended Class Action Complaint fails to state a viable claim under the federal securities laws and should be dismissed in its entirety with prejudice. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for April 8, 2027, before the Honorable Jacqueline Scott Corley.

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The litigation centers on PayPal’s branded checkout business, the familiar PayPal and Venmo buttons that let consumers complete online purchases without re-entering their payment information. According to the motion, plaintiffs allege the company failed to tell investors that it was experiencing slower adoption rates among large enterprise merchants and a loss of market share to competitors, factors that plaintiffs say ultimately caused branded checkout growth to decelerate.

The motion describes the metric at the heart of the case as branded checkout total payment volume, or TPV, which measures the value of payments completed through PayPal’s branded experiences. The filing states that branded checkout TPV grew throughout the alleged class period covering 2024 and 2025, and that full-year 2025 growth remained in line with the company’s overall target of mid-single-digit growth. According to the motion, the business “simply did not grow as much or as fast as hoped.”

The claims arise under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. The lawsuit names PayPal along with James Alexander Chriss, the company’s former President and CEO; Jamie S. Miller, its Chief Financial Officer; Suzan Kereere, President of Global Markets; and Frank Keller, General Manager of the Large Enterprise and Merchant Platform Group.

It is important to understand where this case stands. The document at issue is a motion to dismiss filed by the defendants. It represents the arguments of the moving parties, PayPal and the four individual defendants, who collectively ask the court to dismiss the complaint. It is not a ruling, and the court has not decided any of the issues raised.

PayPal and the individual defendants are asking the court to dismiss the Consolidated Amended Class Action Complaint with prejudice, which, if granted, would generally prevent plaintiffs from refiling the same claims again in that court. Whether the court grants that request, grants it in part, or denies it remains to be determined. The complaint controls what plaintiffs allege; the motion controls what the defendants argue in response. Nothing in the motion establishes that any allegation is true or false.

The motion advances three principal arguments for dismissal, tracking the elements a plaintiff must adequately plead to sustain a claim under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5: a material misrepresentation or omission, scienter, and loss causation.

The defendants argue that plaintiffs cannot identify any false or misleading statement about branded checkout. According to the motion, plaintiffs concede that the branded checkout TPV growth rates and adoption rates the company disclosed were accurate. The motion contends that investors were told PayPal was experiencing a lag in enterprise merchant adoption and was losing share to competitors in certain markets.

The filing points to analyst reports that plaintiffs themselves cite in the complaint, arguing those reports show investors understood throughout the class period that adoption and market share issues were affecting branded checkout growth. The motion quotes a January 2024 Jefferies report describing 2024 as “another challenging year for PayPal to defend its share at checkout especially as Apple Pay and other alternative/digital wallet payment options continue to gain momentum,” and a July 2025 Morgan Stanley report noting that “bearish investors continue to focus on long-term structural share loss concerns given increasing competition from Apple Pay and Shop Pay.”

The defendants also argue they had no obligation to provide a more detailed breakdown of adoption metrics separating small and medium businesses from enterprise merchants. Citing Ninth Circuit precedent, the motion contends that companies are not required to disclose a detailed breakdown of every metric they provide, and that accurate disclosure of overall adoption rates was not rendered misleading by the absence of a subcategory breakdown.

On the question of what caused the deceleration, the motion addresses PayPal’s February 3, 2026 earnings disclosure. The company reported that branded checkout TPV growth had decelerated from 5% in the third quarter of 2025 to 1% in the fourth quarter. According to the earnings call cited in the motion, PayPal attributed the four-point deceleration to three main areas, each contributing roughly one point: “pressure across our retail merchant portfolio,” “international headwinds particularly in Germany,” and “deceleration in several high-growth verticals, specifically in travel, ticketing, crypto, and gaming.” The company also disclosed it had experienced “operational and deployment issues,” but stated those issues had only “amplified the pressure” rather than serving as the primary cause.

The motion argues that plaintiffs fail to plead a strong inference of scienter, the required fraudulent state of mind, as to each individual defendant. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, or PSLRA, plaintiffs must plead particularized facts giving rise to a strong inference that each defendant acted with intent to deceive.

The defendants contend the complaint contains no allegation that any individual defendant had a motive to commit fraud, such as selling stock at inflated prices. Citing Ninth Circuit authority, the motion argues that the absence of a cognizable financial motive weakens any inference of scienter.

The motion also attacks the complaint’s reliance on former employee accounts, arguing those statements fail to connect specific information to the defendants’ knowledge, are often vague, lack specific timeframes, and in some instances are contradicted by other allegations in the complaint. The filing notes, for example, that certain former employee statements describing flat or negative growth appear alongside allegations that branded checkout TPV was growing in the mid-single digits during the same period.

Finally, the defendants argue that plaintiffs fail to plead loss causation, the requirement that the alleged misstatements caused investor losses. The motion contends it is more plausible that PayPal’s stock price declined because of negative financial news about branded checkout TPV growth rather than any revelation of previously concealed adoption or market share issues, which the motion characterizes as “old news” for investors. The filing points to analyst commentary following the February 2026 disclosures focusing on the CEO change and the 2026 outlook rather than expressing surprise about adoption or competitive pressures.

The motion references PayPal’s February 3, 2026 announcement of a CEO change, which it says followed the board’s evaluation of the company’s competitive position and industry landscape. According to the filing, the company stated that although progress had been made, “the pace of change and execution was not in line with the Board’s expectations.” The motion states that PayPal’s stock price declined significantly following the February 2026 disclosures.

The filing also notes that PayPal withdrew its multi-year financial outlook at that time, declining to reaffirm growth targets it had previously discussed, including an aspirational goal to accelerate branded checkout TPV growth to “at least 8% to 10% by 2027.”

For investors following PayPal, the motion to dismiss marks an early and significant stage in the litigation. At the motion-to-dismiss stage, the question before the court is whether the complaint’s allegations are sufficiently pleaded to proceed, not whether fraud actually occurred. The court must assess whether plaintiffs have met the heightened pleading standards imposed by the PSLRA and Rule 9(b), which require particularized factual allegations rather than general assertions.

A decision on the motion could shape the trajectory of the case. If the court grants the motion with prejudice, the action would end at the trial court level, subject to any appeal. If the court denies the motion or grants it with leave to amend, the litigation would continue in some form. Survival of a claim at this stage would mean only that the allegations cleared the applicable pleading hurdle, not that plaintiffs have proven any wrongdoing.

The filing underscores the competitive dynamics facing PayPal’s branded checkout business, including pressure from Apple Pay and Shop Pay, which both plaintiffs and the company have acknowledged in various forms. Those dynamics, along with the company’s execution challenges and leadership transition, form the backdrop against which the court will evaluate the claims.

According to the notice of motion, the court has scheduled a hearing for April 8, 2027, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Corley in San Francisco. The defendants have asked the court to dismiss the Consolidated Amended Class Action Complaint in its entirety and with prejudice. The court will consider the motion along with the papers submitted in support and opposition before issuing a ruling. The outcome of that process will determine whether the case proceeds.

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized securities litigation firm representing investors in complex shareholder actions. The firm has extensive expertise and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10004; (212) 363-7500.

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