UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Hit With Securities Lawsuit After China Crackdown Sends ADSs Plunging 25%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the parent of the Tiger Brokers platform, is facing a federal securities lawsuit alleging it concealed ongoing illegal cross-border securities activity in mainland China while understating its regulatory risk and overstating its efforts to rectify prior misconduct.

The complaint alleges that the truth emerged across a series of disclosures. On May 22, 2026, TIGR ADSs fell $1.48, or 25.3%, to close at $4.36 after China announced a cross-border crackdown and the Company disclosed sizable CSRC penalties. The ADSs then fell a further $0.20, or 3.86%, to $4.97 on June 2, 2026, and another $0.30, or 6%, to $4.67 on June 3, 2026. These declines allegedly followed corrective disclosures tied to the Company’s continued illegal activity in China, covering a class period of April 22, 2024 through June 2, 2026.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded UP Fintech securities during the class period can learn more about their potential eligibility.

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UP Fintech describes itself as a leading integrated financial technology company serving investors across global markets through its Tiger Brokers platform. The Company operates the Tiger Trade platform, allowing investors to trade a range of instruments across international markets, with its public filings identifying trading commissions, interest income, IPO distribution, and wealth-management services among its revenue sources.

The complaint states that a significant portion of the Company’s technology, management, and supporting teams are based in China, and that a significant portion of its customers are Chinese-speaking people, including PRC citizens. The Company’s filings acknowledged Chinese regulatory risk and described past run-ins with the China Securities Regulatory Commission as issues it had worked to rectify.

According to the complaint, that dependency sat at the center of what was allegedly concealed, as the Company continued illegal activity in China while its public filings characterized the regulatory situation as one of ongoing rectification and cooperation.

At issue is how UP Fintech described its Chinese regulatory exposure in its annual reports to investors. The complaint focuses on the Company’s framing of its history with the CSRC, including a 2016 rectification notice and the December 30, 2022 CSRC 1230 Notice, which stated that the Company had carried out cross-border securities business for Chinese mainland investors without CSRC approval.

The complaint alleges that the Company represented it had been actively cooperating with the CSRC to satisfy the 1230 Notice and meet its rectification requirements. According to the complaint, these statements were materially false and misleading because they understated the Company’s legal and regulatory risk in light of its continued illegal activity in China, and because they overstated its efforts to rectify prior misconduct.

The overarching theme is that the conditional, forward-looking cautions about what might happen if regulators were displeased allegedly obscured the reality that illegal cross-border activity was ongoing rather than remediated.

Investors tracking the matter can follow the case to understand how the allegations develop.

The complaint attributes key certifications to Chief Executive Officer Tianhua Wu and Chief Financial Officer John Fei Zeng. On April 22, 2024, UP Fintech filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with Sarbanes-Oxley certifications signed by Wu and Zeng addressing the accuracy of financial reporting, disclosure of material changes to internal control over financial reporting, and disclosure of fraud.

The 2023 Annual Report walked through the Company’s regulatory history with the CSRC and represented that the Company had been actively cooperating with the regulator, noting that its Tiger International app had been removed from the PRC application market as of May 18, 2023. The filing cautioned that if the CSRC was not satisfied with its rectification measures, the Company’s business and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected.

The complaint alleges this framing carried forward in substantially similar form in the 2024 Annual Report filed April 23, 2025, and the 2025 Annual Report filed April 24, 2026, each with SOX certifications signed by Wu and Zeng.

The complaint identifies the first corrective event on May 22, 2026. Before market open, Reuters reported that China announced a major crackdown on cross-border investment and would penalize brokers including Tiger for soliciting business in China without an onshore license. The same day, UP Fintech filed a Form 6-K disclosing that the CSRC Beijing Bureau had imposed administrative penalties of approximately RMB308.1 million and confiscation of illegal income of approximately RMB103.1 million, with CEO Wu receiving a warning and penalty of RMB1.25 million. TIGR ADSs fell $1.48, or 25.3%, to close at $4.36.

The next identified disclosure came on June 2, 2026, when the Company issued a press release reporting unaudited first quarter 2026 results. CEO Wu disclosed total penalties and confiscation of illegal gains of approximately RMB411 million, roughly $59.7 million, stemming from certain subsidiaries’ unlicensed cross-border securities business in mainland China, and the Company reported a net loss of $26.9 million versus net income of $30.4 million a year earlier. TIGR ADSs fell $0.20, or 3.86%, to close at $4.97.

The following trading day, June 3, 2026, TIGR ADSs declined a further $0.30, or 6%, to close at $4.67.

In plain terms, the lawsuit alleges that UP Fintech told investors it was actively cooperating with the CSRC and taking steps to satisfy applicable rectification requirements, while allegedly continuing illegal cross-border activity in mainland China. That gap between the public framing and the alleged reality is central to the case. According to the complaint, these declines followed disclosures concerning the Company’s alleged continued illegal activity in China, and the complaint alleges that investors suffered losses as the allegedly artificial inflation in UP Fintech securities dissipated.

For shareholders who traded during the class period, the case matters because it connects specific disclosures and stock declines to the alleged misstatements, forming the basis for claimed investor losses.

The complaint asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 against all defendants, and under Section 20(a) against the Individual Defendants as controlling persons. The named defendants are UP Fintech Holding Limited, CEO Tianhua Wu, and CFO John Fei Zeng.

The plaintiff claims that the Company’s risk disclosures were false or misleading because they understated regulatory risk in light of continued illegal activity in China and overstated efforts to rectify prior misconduct. The complaint alleges that Wu and Zeng signed SOX certifications and knew or recklessly disregarded that the statements understated the Company’s regulatory risk.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded UP Fintech securities during the class period can learn more about their legal rights and potential eligibility.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized securities litigation firm representing investors in complex shareholder actions. The firm has extensive experience in securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10004; (212) 363-7500.

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