3 Nuclear Stocks With 50%+ Upside Potential, According to Wedbush

Homer Simpson worked at the nuclear power plant, and the show got a lot of mileage out of the unlikely intersection of Homer’s tomfoolery with one of the most intricate and advanced energy technologies in use today. But reality, as always, is both simpler and more intricate than satirical fiction.

The nuclear industry is highly regulated and requires an intensely supervised process at every stage, from selecting and preparing construction sites to building and installing components to assembling and commissioning reactors to finally connecting them to the grid. While the rewards are great – clean, long-term energy – the process is expensive in both time and money. The infrastructure, including reactor vessels, containment structures, cooling systems, and control systems, is intricate and requires ongoing, high-level inspection and maintenance.

Despite those high costs, many of which are incurred before a single megawatt of power is ever produced, the nuclear industry is expanding worldwide. According to Research and Markets, the global market for the construction of new nuclear reactors was worth $7.5 billion last year – and will expand to $9.7 billion by 2034. While the CAGR is modest, at 2.8% over the forecast period, the industry is supported by rising demand for reliable power, concern about pollutant emissions and climate change, and a generally supportive policy environment. And most importantly for investors, the industry has also seen significant advances in nuclear technology that promise to cut down the cost and time factors in bringing reactors online.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Unlock powerful investing tools with TipRanks Premium to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

This is going to open up plenty of investment opportunities, and Wedbush analyst Seth Basham has been looking into those opportunities. He’s checked out three nuclear stocks – and seen upwards of 50% upside potential in them. Let’s open up the TipRanks database, pull the latest details on these Wedbush nuclear picks, and find out just what exactly makes them such compelling choices today.

Oklo, Inc. (OKLO)

The first company we’ll look at, Oklo, is a nuclear power company working to develop and deploy power plants to provide clean and reliable power, scalable to any need. The company, based in Santa Clara, California, was founded in 2013, and its key innovation is the use of spent nuclear fuel – Oklo recycles used fuels into High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), a usable fuel source that the company incorporates into its own reactor technology.

The company’s chief reactor technology is the Aurora Powerhouse, a fast fission reactor designed with a compact blueprint and making use of liquid metal coolant. The powerhouse uses Oklo’s recycled fuels and stands at the core of the company’s power business, offering a high power density in a small footprint. Oklo currently has project sites under development in Idaho, Alaska, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

On the regulatory side, Oklo is following two tracks to gain approval. The company is working with the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program (RPP), as a way to ‘fast track’ the Aurora Powerhouse into approval. The RPP is designed to prioritize advanced reactor designs and fuels for speedy approval – and this is the exact advantage that Oklo has built into the Aurora power plant. The company is also working with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to gain approval for large-scale projects.

Oklo impressed the industry and the regulatory authorities with its Groves isotope test reactor in Texas. This facility was built to show that Oklo could get a nuclear reactor up and running, from breaking ground to generating power in a matter of months rather than years – and the company achieved success this past August, when the Groves reactor reached criticality – the vital benchmark for a controlled nuclear chain reaction.

While Oklo has a sound technology base and a plan for promoting its reactor technology, the company’s stock has fallen sharply in recent months. For the year-to-date, the shares have fallen by 67%. Headwinds facing the company include its continued lack of full regulatory approval; a high cash burn and continued EPS losses; and delays in moving from concept to sales.

A look at Oklo’s last earnings report, which covered 2Q26, showed that the company had a top line of only $1.2 million – although that figure was $1.14 million better than had been expected. The firm’s bottom line, as noted, was a loss, and the EPS of ($0.28) was 10 cents per share below the forecast.

Nevertheless, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham takes an upbeat view of Oklo, noting the success of the company’s technology and the approach of near-term catalysts. He writes, “OKLO is the furthest along of any U.S. advanced nuclear developer: it has taken a privately funded, privately sited reactor from groundbreaking to criticality in under 11 months at its Groves isotope test reactor. That record, paired with a three-segment platform spanning power, fuel recycling, and isotopes, separates OKLO from peers still in first-of-a-kind regulatory review with no operating asset… Near-term catalysts include Aurora-INL’s final DSA, readiness review, and startup authorization… OKLO shares, along with the broader advanced nuclear group, trade as if few or no reactors get built. Each milestone narrows that gap, and we see upside beyond our target if OKLO converts its pipeline into GW-scale capacity.”

Putting this into quantifiable terms, Basham rates OKLO as an Outperform (i.e., Buy), with a $36 price target that points to a one-year upside potential of 53%. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here)

Basham appears to be on the conservative side compared with the broader Wall Street outlook, as the stock’s average price target of $58.92 points to a ~151% potential gain from current levels. The shares carry a Moderate Buy consensus rating, backed by 15 recent analyst reviews comprising 9 Buys and 6 Holds. (See OKLO stock forecast)

Nano Nuclear Energy(NNE)

The next stock we’ll look at, Nano Nuclear Energy, is a young company, founded just four years ago in 2022. Its goal is to create smaller, simpler, and safer alternative technologies in the nuclear power field, and to that end, Nano is working on several promising R&D lines.

Nano is a nuclear microreactor company, focusing on an emerging field in the larger world of nuclear technology. Microreactors are an exciting development – they can be portable or stationary, and are frequently designed as self-contained modular units with a built-in capacity for expansion. Nano is also working on nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation, nuclear applications for the space industry, and general nuclear industry consulting services.

The company’s flagship program is its KRONOS MMR, or modular microreactor, a fourth-generation nuclear energy system. KRONOS was designed from the start to be cost-effective, clean, and safe, all while being able to deliver power anywhere the customer needs it delivered or established. In its single-unit configuration, the KRONOS stand-alone system can deliver up to 45MWth of power. The power output can be increased by adding additional units to operate in tandem – a key advantage of the system’s modular design.

As noted, Nano also has its hands in the nuclear fuel production and transportation niche. This gives the company a real advantage that can be passed on to potential customers: by managing all aspects of microreactor delivery, from fueling the system to transporting and installing modules, Nano does not have to depend on outside supply chains, and can make promises to customers based on known logistics.

Nano has had several ‘wins’ in recent months; two from last month will suffice to demonstrate. On October 21, the company announced that it had signed an Engineering Master Services Agreement with the Argentinian firm IMPSA. Under the agreement, IMPSA’s US subsidiary will provide engineering, design-for-manufacture and potential future fabrication support for critical components of the KRONOS microreactor system. The agreement will run for three years.

Following this, on October 27, Nano signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering. The MOU will bring Hyundai’s industrial-project skills in engineering, procurement, construction, project management, supply chain, modularization, and logistics to bear on Nano’s advanced reactor development program, particularly in a potential collaboration at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Agreements like these bode well for Nano. In the meantime, a look back at the fiscal 3Q26 report, the last set of financial results released by the company, shows that revenue remains small and the firm is running at a net loss. At the same time, the company does have a solid cash reserve, with $580 million in available liquid assets to fund further operations. But we should note that Nano has faced headwinds similar to Oklo, above, and its shares are down over 54% this year.

However, this company’s combination of advanced technology, a clear path through the regulatory process, and deep pockets all caught the eye of Wedbush’s Basham. The analyst wrote of the firm, “NNE offers one of the most advanced U.S. microreactor platforms, and its push toward vertical integration gives the Company control of its own destiny. Its KRONOS micro modular reactor (MMR) is among the few Generation IV designs at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Construction Permit Application (CPA) stage. NNE’s fuel supply, processing, and transportation assets de-risk deployment by freeing the Company from a fragmented, capacity-constrained supply chain. With ~$580m of cash and short-term investments, NNE has the balance sheet to power data centers, military bases, and mines that cannot wait for the grid.”

Based on all of this, Basham rates the stock as Outperform (i.e., Buy), and he sets an $18 price target that predicts a 57% upside over the next 12 months.

A pattern worth watching is that Basham’s bullish forecasts actually fall short of what the rest of Wall Street anticipates. NNE is no exception, with the Street’s $32.29 average price target pointing to a potential 182% rally from current levels. Of the 8 analysts covering the stock, 6 recommend buying and 2 stay on the sidelines, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See NNE stock forecast)

X-Energy(XE)

Last on our list here is X-Energy, a nuclear company that is relatively new to the public trading markets. XE shares started trading on Wall Street on April 23 of this year, when the company’s IPO raised approximately $1.02 billion. X-Energy has gotten attention for its work in advanced nuclear technology – and particularly in the field of small modular reactors, or SMRs.

SMRs form a clear niche in the nuclear power field. Like the Nano KRONOS, they are smaller than traditional reactors and are designed to be modular; they can operate as single units, or in tandem configurations to generate more power. SMRs typically generate about 1/3 the output of a traditional nuclear power generation plant, or about 300 megawatts. This model brings pre-fabrication and unit standardization to the nuclear power industry.

X-Energy has been in operation since 2009, and its chief product is the Xe-100 reactor, a modular reactor designed as a high-temperature gas-cooled helium cycle system. The Xe-100 was designed to work with a pebble-bed architecture, and to use X-Energy’s second product: the TRISO-X pebble fuel. Pebble fuel is an important advance in nuclear reactor technology, based on long-term research. It is a heat-tolerant, efficient, safe-to-store fuel feed for nuclear reactors – and in an important development, it allows users to avoid the need for large external containment vessels.

The TRISO-X fuel makes X-Energy’s SMRs feasible in practical use, and puts the company in the enviable position of providing both reactor modules and reactor fuel materials. In short, X-Energy can bring a safe, reliable, zero-carbon power source to the market, deliver it to contracted sites, and provide a high level of operational versatility.

The company has received backing from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund. In one recent example of that support, Amazon is backing X-Energy’s project with American Electric Power to evaluate construction of a 960 MW nuclear power plant at a former coal facility in Indiana. Amazon has a direct interest in seeing projects like this succeed, as X-Energy’s SMRs have high potential to provide reliable and scalable power at Amazon’s expanding network of data centers.

X-Energy is also collaborating with Dow, a leader in the materials science field, on the development and demonstration of usable SMRs for grid-scale power generation. The key project for the two companies, located at Dow’s Seadrift facility in Texas, is moving through the regulatory process on its way to becoming a commercial feasibility proof-of-concept.

In its last financial release, for 2Q26, X-Energy reported revenue and grant income of $54.6 million, a total that was $21 million better than expected. The company’s net loss of 21 cents per share was 11 cents per share deeper than the forecast had predicted. As with the two companies above, X-Energy has faced serious headwinds, common across the up-and-coming leading-edge nuclear tech companies: high overhead, a long regulatory path, and cash burn. The stock is down some 65% since the IPO.

When we check in one last time with analyst Basham, we find the Wedbush industry expert remains upbeat despite a depressed share price. He says of X-Energy, “XE holds pole position among advanced high-temperature gas reactor developers, with the Xe-100 nearing an NRC construction permit at Dow’s Seadrift site and the first new NRC-licensed commercial fuel fabrication facility in over 50 years. Investors remain deeply skeptical of first-of-a-kind (FOAK) nuclear, and we believe that skepticism leaves XE’s 11.5 GW pipeline sharply discounted. As XE clears each licensing, fuel and offtake milestone, we expect that discount to narrow.”

Once again, Basham rates this nuclear stock as Outperform (i.e., Buy), and he sets a price target of $17 to suggest a ~55% one-year upside potential.

Again, the broader Wall Street outlook is more bullish than Basham’s assessment, with XE’s average price target of $28.63 implying a ~161% potential gain over the next 12 months. The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 9 analyst recommendations comprising 7 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. (See XE stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue