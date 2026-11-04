Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) Faces Securities Lawsuit After Phase 3 Trial Results and Nearly 90% Stock Decline

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) is facing a federal securities lawsuit after the company reported that its lead drug candidate missed the primary and key secondary endpoints in its pivotal Phase 3 LEVEL trial, following which its stock fell nearly 90% in one trading session. The complaint alleges the company spent years describing its program as “derisked” while overstating the drug’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects.

According to the complaint, Tenax shares fell approximately $12.06 per share, or 89.77%, to close at roughly $1.38 on August 10, 2026, after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 LEVEL trial missed both its primary endpoint and its key secondary endpoint. The complaint alleges that TNX-103 was less effective than investors had been led to believe and that Tenax’s securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period. The proposed class period runs from November 13, 2023 through August 7, 2026, inclusive.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax securities during the class period can check their eligibility and learn more about their rights.

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Tenax Therapeutics is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cardiopulmonary diseases, particularly pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, known as PH-HFpEF. The company is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker TENX. According to the company’s 2025 annual report, Tenax had no approved product on the market and reported no revenue for fiscal year 2025.

The company funds its operations through financings rather than operating income. The complaint notes that in August 2024 it closed a private placement of roughly $100 million, and in March 2025 it raised approximately $25 million more, financings identified in the complaint as part of its allegations concerning Defendants’ motive and opportunity to commit fraud. Its lead candidate, TNX-103, is an oral formulation of levosimendan being studied in the LEVEL and LEVEL-2 Phase 3 trials.

The company’s prospects were closely tied to the development of TNX-103 and the results of its Phase 3 clinical program. The complaint alleges that Defendants characterized their approach to TNX-103 as “derisked” and overstated the drug’s prospects even as the Phase 3 LEVEL trial remained ongoing.

The lawsuit centers on how Tenax described its prioritized drug candidate, the oral drug candidate TNX-103, and its Phase 3 LEVEL study in a form of pulmonary hypertension with no approved therapy. The complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly framed their path to success as “derisked,” pointing to a prior Phase 2 study, to a drug already approved elsewhere, and to a trial designed around patients who had responded before.

According to the complaint, these representations were materially false and misleading because TNX-103 was less effective than investors had been led to believe, and the drug’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated. The overarching theme of the case is the gap between what the company said about the program’s likelihood of success and what the pivotal trial ultimately showed.

Investors following developments in this matter may wish to monitor the case as it proceeds.

The complaint attributes a series of optimistic statements to company management throughout the class period. At the class period’s start on November 13, 2023, Chief Medical Officer Stuart Rich touted the drug’s “unique properties as a K+ ATP channel activator,” combined with “proof-of-concept data from the Phase 2 HELP study,” stating oral levosimendan would “provide consistent drug concentration levels, supporting improved efficacy.” Chief Executive Officer Christopher Giordano celebrated the enrollment of the first LEVEL patient in February 2024 and the “enthusiasm among North American cardiologists.”

According to the complaint, a March 28, 2024 press release accompanying the company’s annual report quoted Giordano as stating that progress on TNX-103 meant “millions of patients who suffer from PH-HFpEF may finally have a proven medication.” When Tenax closed its roughly $100 million private placement in August 2024, Giordano called it a “transformational financing” that positioned the company to “accelerate” its Phase 3 program and “shorten the time to NDA submission.” At a November 2024 conference, Rich stated that “we were told that we would be able to get approval with six-minute walk as a primary endpoint,” while Giordano pointed to the prior study, noting “we got 29 in HELP.”

According to the complaint, the confidence continued through 2025. The company’s March 2025 annual report praised its “derisked approach of using already-approved drugs,” and at a November 2025 investor call Rich addressed how “the Phase III LEVEL study [had] been derisked to assure a positive outcome,” citing the HELP results and the enrichment of the trial around responders.

The complaint identifies a single corrective event. On August 10, 2026, Tenax reported that TNX-103 “did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in the 6-minute walk distance versus placebo, or the key secondary endpoint of improvement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score.” On the accompanying call, Giordano conceded that “Tenax did not anticipate the impact disease burden would have on the treatment response,” acknowledging that healthier placebo patients had outwalked healthier levosimendan patients.

According to the complaint, the market reaction was immediate and severe. TENX fell approximately $12.06 per share, or 89.77%, to close at approximately $1.38 in a single trading session. The complaint alleges that the disclosure was followed by a sharp decline in the price of Tenax securities, resulting in losses for investors who acquired securities at allegedly inflated prices.

The complaint notes that on August 11, 2026, multiple analysts sharply cut their price targets following the trial failure, with reductions cited ranging from roughly 81.5% to 90%.

The complaint alleges that Tenax sustained an elevated share price by portraying its lead drug program as “derisked” and by overstating the drug’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects. With no approved product on the market or revenue, the company’s prospects were closely tied to the development of TNX-103, making the LEVEL trial a significant milestone in its clinical program.

When the trial missed both its primary and key secondary endpoints, the complaint alleges that Tenax’s stock price declined sharply and that investors who acquired securities at allegedly inflated prices suffered significant losses. The complaint identifies the nearly 90% single-session decline following the August 10, 2026 disclosure as part of its allegations concerning investor losses.

For investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax securities from November 13, 2023, through August 7, 2026, inclusive, the case may matter because it addresses whether the company’s repeated assurances about the program matched the underlying clinical reality.

The complaint asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 against all Defendants, and under Section 20(a) against the Individual Defendants as controlling persons. The named Defendants include Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., President and CEO Christopher T. Giordano, former Interim CFOs Eliot M. Lurier and Lawrence R. Hoffman, current CFO Thomas A. McGauley, and Chief Medical Officer Stuart Rich.

According to the complaint, Defendants’ public statements were false and misleading because TNX-103 was less effective than investors were led to believe and its prospects were overstated. The filing alleges scienter based on the Individual Defendants’ senior positions, their control over SEC filings and public statements, and their access to material non-public information, and points to financings yielding gross proceeds totaling $134 million while the allegedly misleading statements maintained inflated prices.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax securities during the class period may wish to learn more about their legal rights and potential recovery.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized securities litigation firm representing investors in complex shareholder actions. The firm has extensive experience in securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10004; (212) 363-7500.

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