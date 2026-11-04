IQ Option Celebrates 13 Years with a Month of Gifts and Trading Events

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, November 4th, 2026, FinanceWire

IQ Option marks its 13th anniversary with a $60,000 tournament, iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones raffle, a $13,000 trading marathon, and free trading strategies for clients.

IQ Option, a global trading platform with more than 195 million registered users across 180 countries, is celebrating its 13th birthday with a month of special activities for its clients. Throughout November, users are in for cash prizes, deposit bonuses, a smartphone raffle, and free trading tools.

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Birthday Gifts and Activities

The anniversary program includes several offers.

Smartphone Raffle: 15 iPhones and 15 Samsung Galaxies

From November 2 to 25, clients can enter a raffle to win one of 30 smartphones: 15 iPhone 17 and 15 Samsung Galaxy S26 devices.

To participate, clients need to make a deposit of at least $10 using the promo code IQBDAY. Each qualifying deposit earns one raffle ticket, so making more deposits gives participants more tickets and additional chances to win.

Winners will be selected at random, with the results announced on November 25.

$60K IQ Birthday Tournament

Running from November 1 to 30, the IQ Birthday Tournament features a total prize pool of $60,000. Every participant receives a special $100 tournament account, giving all players identical starting conditions.

To participate, one has to be a registered client and pay a small entry fee. The prize pool will be distributed among the Top 40 traders.

$13,000 Trading Marathon

From November 16 to 19, clients who complete at least 30 trades on a real accountwill qualify for a random draw with a total prize pool of $13,000.

One hundred selected traders will each receive $130. The winners will be announced on November 20.

+130% Deposit Bonus

Clients can also claim a special +130% deposit bonus using the promo code BDAY130, adding another anniversary offer to the month’s activities. Bonus terms and eligibility conditions apply.

Two Free Script Strategies

As an additional birthday gift, IQ Option will make two new script trading strategies available to all clients for free.

A script strategy is an on-platform tool that auto-detects trading signals and shows them right on a trader’s chart. The two birthday strategies are:

The KAMA Catch — KAMA shows trend direction, while slow and fast stochastics track the broader trend and short swings.

— KAMA shows trend direction, while slow and fast stochastics track the broader trend and short swings. Reversal Radar — RSI flags overbought or oversold momentum, hinting at a reversal. A Center of Gravity crossover confirms the shift for entry.

To activate the strategies, one needs to accept the offer in the promo center and then find them in the “Strategies” section in the traderoom.

Is IQ Option Safe to Deal With?

IQ Option highlights its ongoing focus on providing clients with a transparent trading environment.

Pricing and execution quality: The rates users trade at have been independently assessed by Verify My Trade , a provider of trade execution analytics and pricing benchmarks for retail FX and CFD brokers.

The rates users trade at have been independently assessed by , a provider of trade execution analytics and pricing benchmarks for retail FX and CFD brokers. Safety of funds: Client funds are held in segregated accounts , separate from the company’s own funds, while negative balance protection helps ensure that clients do not lose more than the funds in their accounts. IQ Option is also a member of the Financial Commission , an international independent organization that facilitates dispute resolution within the financial services industry.

Client funds are held in , separate from the company’s own funds, while helps ensure that clients do not lose more than the funds in their accounts. IQ Option is also a member of the , an international independent organization that facilitates dispute resolution within the financial services industry. Global reputation: The platform has been recognized as a Trusted Partner of Investing.com and has received multiple industry awards, including the latest TrustFinance award for Excellence in Client Trust & Confidence 2026.

Join The Birthday Festivities

IQ Option invites clients to take part in its 13th-anniversary activities throughout November.

For full details, eligibility requirements, and applicable terms and conditions, visit the official anniversary landing page.

About IQ Option

IQ Option is an international online trading platform built for traders who want more markets, more flexibility, and a reliable platform without unnecessary complexity. With 13 years in the market and more than 195 million registered users across 180 countries, IQ Option has grown into a global trading community.

Traders can explore a wide range of markets through CFDs, including forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s own funds, while negative balance protection helps ensure that eligible clients do not lose more than the funds in their account.

The platform has received multiple industry awards, recognizing its trading experience, innovation, and overall platform offering.

Contact

Brand Manager

Irina Postnikova

IQ Option

irina.postnikova@iqoption.com

+35795763977



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