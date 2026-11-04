ONE Gas: Strong Q3 Results, Improved Cost Control and Higher 2026 Guidance Support Buy Rating

ONE Gas, the Utilities sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Ross Fowler from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $87.00 price target.

Ross Fowler’s rating is based on several factors supporting ONE Gas’s earnings trajectory and valuation upside. Third-quarter results exceeded expectations, while rate relief, customer additions, and significantly improved operating-cost control strengthened the outlook and led to another increase in 2026 guidance.

He also sees better regulatory recovery and a growing pipeline of large industrial projects supporting future investment and revenue expansion. With financing largely secured, improved internal funding, and a $87 price objective above the current share price, these factors support maintaining a Buy rating.

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In another report released on October 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

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