BioNTech’s Strong Q3 and Oncology Pipeline Support Buy Rating Despite Price Target Cut to $108

Analyst Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on BioNTech SE and decreased the price target to $108.00 from $114.00.

Tazeen Ahmad has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including BioNTech’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue and a higher midpoint for its FY26 outlook. Although COVID-19 sales are expected to decline and are not central to the investment case, the results provide financial support while the company shifts toward oncology. Ahmad remains encouraged by pumitamig’s substantial commercial potential as a future growth engine.

The oncology pipeline also offers several opportunities for positive surprises, particularly the upcoming pivotal update for gotistobart and later-stage pumitamig data in China. BioNTech’s continued commitment to mRNA-based cancer vaccines, alongside improved cost-sharing terms with Roche/Genentech, reinforces the platform’s strategic value despite uncertainty around some programs. With the price objective revised down from $114 to $108, the target still implies meaningful upside from the current share price.

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In another report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

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