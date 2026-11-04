Keurig Dr Pepper’s Resilient Growth and Coffee Recovery Support Buy Rating as Price Target Rises to $40

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Carey maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper yesterday and set a price target of $40.00.

Christopher Carey’s rating is based on several factors, including resilient operating momentum and an attractive valuation. Keurig Dr Pepper delivered strong growth in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and international markets, while U.S. Coffee posted its best volume-and-mix performance in nearly six years; despite margin pressure and tariff-related noise, management maintained its profit outlook and shares traded at only about 13.5 times estimated 2027 earnings.

Carey also saw improving prospects for Coffee profitability, expected acceleration in U.S. Refreshment Beverages, and diversification benefits from JDE Peet’s. With earnings estimates supported and the company positioned for continued progress into the planned 2027 separation, he raised the valuation multiple applied to his 2027 EPS forecast and increased the price target from $37 to $40, supporting the Buy recommendation.

In another report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

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