Energy Transfer’s Broad-Based Momentum and Expanding Project Backlog Support a Buy Rating

Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Transfer, with a price target of $24.00.

Jean Ann Salisbury’s rating is based on several factors, including Energy Transfer’s strong third-quarter performance, which beat expectations through broad strength across its businesses despite a weaker contribution from USAC. The company also raised its 2026 EBITDA outlook, supported by commodity-related gains, stronger Permian volumes, early project contributions, and a favorable customer settlement. Together, these results indicated that ET’s earnings momentum was broader and more durable than previously expected.

She also saw ET’s growing project backlog as a visible platform for future expansion, spanning gas transportation, processing, power-related connections, and export capacity. While the associated 2027 capital program will be substantial, the expected moderation in spending afterward improves the longer-term investment profile. South Mississippi was particularly compelling because its links to ET’s existing network could generate additional upstream and downstream opportunities, reinforcing the Buy case.

In another report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

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Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ET in relation to earlier this year.

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