New Mountain Finance: Persistent NAV Erosion Prompts Price-Target Cut to $7, Leaving Little Upside

New Mountain Finance, the Financial sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Derek Hewett from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a $7.00 price target.

Derek Hewett’s rating is based on several concerns despite New Mountain Finance covering its dividend with adjusted net investment income. Net asset value per share declined for the 14th consecutive quarter and was down 11.5% year over year, indicating persistent portfolio pressure. Non-accrual investments increased modestly, while payment-in-kind income rose to roughly 20% of total investment income.

Although management is making progress in reducing portfolio risk, Hewett believes profitability still needs to improve and the valuation discount may persist. The approximately 14% dividend yield appears supported for now, but continuing NAV erosion and limited equity realizations constrain the potential for a near-term re-rating. He therefore reduced the price objective to $7.00, essentially matching the market price and implying little upside.

According to TipRanks, Hewett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 55.98% success rate. Hewett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ares Capital, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp., and MidCap Financial Investment Corporation.

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