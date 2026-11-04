Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Buy Rating Reaffirmed on Strong Imcivree Sales and MC4R Pipeline, $150 Target Maintained

Analyst Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and keeping the price target at $150.00.

Tazeen Ahmad has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ third-quarter Imcivree sales, which exceeded both his estimate and consensus as demand for acquired hypothalamic obesity remained solid. U.S. launch activity showed a consistent flow of new starts from a broad prescriber base, while early patient persistence supported confidence in sustained adoption. Although busy practices may limit near-term acceleration, physician feedback indicated substantial long-run treatment penetration and a multibillion-dollar opportunity.

Ahmad also viewed the share-price pullback as an attractive entry point and maintained the $150 price objective, well above the reported price. He considered the amended LG Chem arrangement strategically favorable because a lower royalty burden can improve economics as MC4R sales grow, despite the added short-term borrowing. Finally, Rhythm’s advancing bivamelagon and RM-718 programs, including upcoming pivotal studies in PWS and acquired hypothalamic obesity, offer meaningful catalysts for the next-generation MC4R franchise.

Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Argenx Se, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. According to TipRanks, Ahmad has an average return of 3.1% and a 52.46% success rate on recommended stocks.

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In another report released on October 28, Citi also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

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