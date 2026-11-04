CVS Health: Buy Rating Reiterated on Earnings Upside and Attractive Valuation; $110 Price Target Unchanged

Analyst Allen Lutz of Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, retaining the price target of $110.00.

Allen Lutz has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including expected earnings improvement at Aetna and CVS Health’s comparatively attractive valuation. The proposed separation of the retail and mail-order pharmacy operations could also highlight the value of the insurance and pharmacy-benefit businesses, although the structure and timing remain uncertain.

CVS trades at a lower valuation than major managed-care peers, leaving room for a re-rating if operating performance improves. The pharmacy business could gain strategic flexibility by expanding its direct-to-consumer offering and leveraging CVS’s established brand. Lutz therefore keeps the price target unchanged at $110, versus a share price of $91.41.

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According to TipRanks, Lutz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.09% success rate. Lutz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, CVS Health, and McKesson.

In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

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