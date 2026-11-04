Keurig Dr Pepper: Buy Rating Reiterated on Strong Q3 Momentum and Unchanged $38 Price Target

Bank of America Securities analyst Peter Galbo has reiterated their bullish stance on KDP stock, giving a Buy rating yesterday.

Peter Galbo has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by Keurig Dr Pepper’s strong third-quarter performance and resilient operating momentum. Adjusted EPS exceeded expectations as improved gross margins supported results, while organic revenue growth substantially outpaced forecasts. U.S. Refreshment Beverages was the main driver, delivering particularly strong volume and mix trends that reinforce confidence in the company’s core growth prospects.

Although weaker expectations for the legacy coffee business reduced its projected earnings contribution, KDP maintained its low-double-digit constant-currency EPS growth outlook for fiscal 2026. The analyst also sees support from JDE Peet’s, favorable foreign-exchange assumptions, and continued sales growth across the broader portfolio. Galbo therefore reiterated the $38 price target, viewing the shares as attractively valued despite coffee-related and transaction-execution risks.

In another report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

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Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

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