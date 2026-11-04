Revvity’s Recovery Gains Traction, but AI Upside and Durability Remain Unclear; Hold Maintained as Price Target Rises to $185

Analyst Lu Li from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Revvity and increased the price target to $185.00 from $165.00.

Lu Li’s rating is based on several factors, including Revvity’s strong third-quarter performance, which suggests that recovery across its end markets is gaining traction. Demand was also broadening into more artificial-intelligence applications, but the analyst viewed the improvement as insufficiently established to justify a more bullish stance. The outlook therefore supports ongoing recovery while leaving uncertainty around its durability and scale.

Although Lu Li raised the official price target to $185 from $165, the valuation still reflects a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear upside catalyst. Management’s AI commentary was encouraging, yet the contribution remains at an early stage and the larger recurring consumables benefit may take time to emerge. With additional details on long-term growth, AI economics, and margins expected at the analyst day, Lu Li maintained a Hold rating until those factors become more visible.

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In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

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