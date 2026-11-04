Mutsamudu, Comoros, November 4th, 2026, Chainwire

MEXC Expands Stock Futures Coverage to Six Global Markets in Q3 as 0808 Stock Season Trading Volume Tops $50B

MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released the “MEXC Ecosystem & Growth Report Q3 2026.” Building on the launch of RealStocks and the expansion of its stock product offering in Q2, MEXC broadened its market coverage and attracted greater user participation in Q3 The number of RealStocks traders in July-August increased by 608% compared with May–June. By the end of September, the platform offered more than 460 Stock, Index, and ETF Futures contracts across six global markets.

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During the quarter, MEXC expanded the global reach of its Stock Futures offering, adding Taiwanese stocks in September. In July–August, single-stock Futures trading volume rose 179% compared with May–June, while Index and ETF Futures trading volumes increased by 288% and 483%, respectively. Trading activity also expanded beyond individual U.S. stocks to include Asian equities, such as South Korean stocks, and semiconductor ETFs.

Spot trading also recorded growth across stock-related products. In July–August, the number of first-time MEXC RealStocks traders increased by 561% compared with May–June. By the end of August, the number of RealStocks users holding positions had risen 105.2% from the end of June. Over the same period, the share of RealStocks trading volume attributable to index-related products and ETFs increased from 12.6% to 24.3%.

For tokenized stocks, 49.20% of trading volume in July–August occurred during U.S. pre-market, after-hours, and overnight sessions. Tokenized stock trading volume rose 81% month over month in September, reflecting demand for trading opportunities outside regular U.S. stock market hours.

MEXC’s inaugural 0808 annual trading event, held under the theme “Stock Season,” attracted more than 86,000 participants, generated over $50 billion in trading volume, and delivered more than $1 million in trading fee savings to users. MEXC also partnered with Kaito to offer up to $200,000 in stock market education incentives. Through content creation and referral rewards, the initiative encouraged creators and KOLs to share knowledge about equity markets and related products.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, “As more ways to access markets become available, users face increasingly complex decisions. RealStocks, tokenized stocks, and Stock Futures may all reference the same company, yet have different trading mechanisms and risks. For MEXC, expanding our product offering is only the first step. What matters more is helping users clearly understand each product’s features, costs, and risks, and providing trading tools and investor education so they can make choices that suit their needs.”

Stock-related themes also gained traction in the on-chain new-token market during Q3. Stock-themed meme tokens 4STOCK and MEMEROBINHOOD ranked second and third, respectively, among MEXC’s top 10 newly listed tokens by Q3 Spot trading volume. Meme tokens occupied six of the top 10 spots, up from three in Q2. The top 10 tokens recorded an average peak gain of 3,246%, up 51% from Q2. Robinhood Chain projects occupied five spots in the peak-gain rankings. These projects spanned stock-themed meme tokens, AI applications, liquidity management, and token issuance services, reflecting the diversity of activity in the on-chain new-token market.

MEXC also expanded its AI-powered trading tools and digital asset payment offerings. Launched on September 28, MEXC CLI allows users to connect their own AI agents to MEXC, retrieve market and account information using natural language, and execute trades with user confirmation. During Q3, MEXC’s AI features recorded an average of more than 87,000 daily active users, with cumulative users exceeding 1.25 million. On August 31, MEXC also launched the MEXC Global Card, a USDT-funded virtual Visa card that supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, expanding the use of digital asset for everyday payment.

In September, MEXC allocated an additional 1,000 BTC to the Guardian Fund, bringing its total BTC holdings to 2,000 BTC. In July–August, the platform successfully intercepted stolen or fraud-related fund inflows across 215 reported cases, with attempted inflows totaling approximately 38.66 million USDT. Over the same period, MEXC identified and restricted 20,752 risk-related accounts, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen risk detection and prevent illicit fund flows.

For more on MEXC’s Q3 performance and ecosystem growth, read the “MEXC Ecosystem & Growth Report Q3 2026.”

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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