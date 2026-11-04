Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending: Strong Earnings and JV Growth Support Outlook, $14 Price Target Unchanged

Bank of America Securities analyst Derek Hewett reiterated a Buy rating on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. yesterday and set a price target of $14.00.

Derek Hewett gave his rating based on several factors, including Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s solid quarterly performance. Adjusted core earnings of $0.39 per share exceeded the analyst’s forecast and covered the regular $0.36 dividend. Net asset value declined only modestly, while non-accrual levels remained broadly stable despite a slightly larger watch list.

The newly established joint venture is another positive, producing a 13.6% annualized return and offering a potential offset to pressure on yields in the existing portfolio as it grows toward approximately $300 million. Hewett also sees support from the stock’s discounted valuation near 0.7 times NAV and its dividend yield of roughly 13%. He raised his earnings estimates to reflect the venture’s expansion, portfolio growth, and higher base rates, while keeping the $14 price objective unchanged.

According to TipRanks, Hewett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 55.98% success rate. Hewett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ares Capital, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp., and MidCap Financial Investment Corporation.

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