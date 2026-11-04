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AIG: Strong Q3 Results and Emerging Operating Concerns Keep Hold Rating Despite Price Target Increase to $91

By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,

2 days ago

American International Group, the Financial sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a $91.00 price target.

Joshua Shanker’s rating is based on a combination of strong quarterly earnings and emerging operating concerns. AIG’s third-quarter profit exceeded expectations, helped by fewer catastrophe losses, better prior-year claims development, and stronger investment income, while share repurchases also supported results; however, commercial premium growth slowed, particularly in North America.

Personal lines growth remained positive, but higher acquisition costs lifted the expense ratio, and loss trends weakened somewhat in both commercial and personal insurance. Shanker raised the price objective from $86 to $91 after increasing near-term earnings estimates, yet reduced longer-term forecasts and limited upside to the revised target—despite a higher peer valuation—supported maintaining a Hold rating.

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In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

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