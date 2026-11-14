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🐱 Playful Tipp City Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Four sweet kittens in Tipp City, OH are looking for safe, loving homes. They’re being cared for by a private owner who stepped up to help a stray mom and her babies.
All kittens are:
- Age: Baby
- Litter box trained
- Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)
One of four
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Described as beautiful, playful, and sweet
- Background: One of four kittens born to a stray cat a neighbor was feeding. Taken in by a caring neighbor who is now seeking really good homes for them.
- Training: Litter box trained and ready for her forever home.
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)
👉 Meet One of four and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Two of Four
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Curious, playful, and fearless, with a very sweet temperament. Her foster says she is so fun to watch.
- Background: Second female in the litter of four. The current caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the kittens, so is looking for loving homes.
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)
👉 Meet Two of Four and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Three of Four
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Personality: The only boy in the litter and described as the sweetest and most gentle of all. He loves to be held and cuddled.
- Background: From the same stray-mom litter; the caregiver’s three resident cats will not accept more cats, so he needs a new home.
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)
👉 Meet Three of Four and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Four of four
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby with orange accents
- Distinctive markings: Tabby coat with one completely orange paw and an orange spot on her nose — very unique look.
- Personality: Described as absolutely beautiful, very sweet, and playful.
- Background: One of four kittens (her siblings are orange tabbies). The caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the litter.
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)
👉 Meet Four of four and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Tipp City, OH and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one (or even a pair) of these kittens. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors who might be looking for a new feline friend.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.