Four sweet kittens in Tipp City, OH are looking for safe, loving homes. They’re being cared for by a private owner who stepped up to help a stray mom and her babies.

All kittens are:

Age: Baby

Baby Litter box trained

Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)

(free to adopt) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Described as beautiful, playful, and sweet

Described as Background: One of four kittens born to a stray cat a neighbor was feeding. Taken in by a caring neighbor who is now seeking really good homes for them.

One of four kittens born to a stray cat a neighbor was feeding. Taken in by a caring neighbor who is now seeking for them. Training: Litter box trained and ready for her forever home.

and ready for her forever home. Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)

👉 Meet One of four and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Curious, playful, and fearless , with a very sweet temperament . Her foster says she is so fun to watch.

, with a . Her foster says she is so fun to watch. Background: Second female in the litter of four. The current caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the kittens, so is looking for loving homes .

Second female in the litter of four. The current caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the kittens, so is looking for . Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)

👉 Meet Two of Four and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Personality: The only boy in the litter and described as the sweetest and most gentle of all. He loves to be held and cuddled .

The in the litter and described as the of all. He . Background: From the same stray-mom litter; the caregiver’s three resident cats will not accept more cats, so he needs a new home.

From the same stray-mom litter; the caregiver’s three resident cats will not accept more cats, so he needs a new home. Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)

👉 Meet Three of Four and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby with orange accents

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby with orange accents Distinctive markings: Tabby coat with one completely orange paw and an orange spot on her nose — very unique look.

Tabby coat with and an — very unique look. Personality: Described as absolutely beautiful, very sweet, and playful .

Described as . Background: One of four kittens (her siblings are orange tabbies). The caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the litter.

One of four kittens (her siblings are orange tabbies). The caregiver already has three cats and cannot keep the litter. Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tipp City, OH)

👉 Meet Four of four and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tipp City, OH and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one (or even a pair) of these kittens. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors who might be looking for a new feline friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.