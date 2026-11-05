🏭 Tipp City Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings This Week

Tipp City’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, especially for hands-on roles with solid benefits. If you like steady hours and reliable pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Proto Plastics, Inc.

Proto Plastics, Inc. Location: Tipp City, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hr (1st shift), $17.50/hr (2nd shift)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 1st: 7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; 2nd: 4:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k) with match, LTD, STD

Full-time machine operator roles in a plastics manufacturing plant with no heavy lifting. Great if you want three-day weekends, steady hours, and a full benefits package right in town.

Location: Tipp City, OH

Type: Likely full-time (manufacturing/technical role)

Technical role focused on setting up machines and checking product quality. You’ll use measuring tools, read part drawings, and help solve production problems—good fit if you have plastics or quality control experience and like detailed, hands-on work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.