🔧 Tipp City Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tipp City has a few solid cleaning and facilities roles right now, with steady hours and clear duties. Good options if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and tidy.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tipp City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM

You’ll handle daily janitorial work, operate motorized cleaning equipment, and help with hazardous waste tasks like sorting and labeling. No specific education is required, and 3–6 months of experience is just preferred, so this can be a good entry point into facilities work.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tipp City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 5:00 PM – 1:30 AM

Similar custodial duties—cleaning, equipment use, and some hazardous waste handling—but with slightly higher pay and a Tuesday–Saturday schedule. Good fit if you like later hours and having Sundays and Mondays off.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tipp City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

This role mixes cleaning work with light leadership tasks like giving work direction, helping train staff, tracking supplies and equipment, and doing quality and safety checks. Requires a high school diploma/GED and at least 1 year of related experience, plus CPR/First Aid certification.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.