The Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency, through the NYS Dwyer Coalition, will host an Army vs. Navy football watch party on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Owego VFW Post #1371, 207 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827, in the downstairs Canteen. Veterans and their families can enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks, give-aways, and time with other vets; normal Canteen service will be available but is not provided as part of the event. Registration is required by December 6, 2026 by calling 607-687-8228 or emailing veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency