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Army–Navy game watch party for Tioga County vets
The Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency, through the NYS Dwyer Coalition, will host an Army vs. Navy football watch party on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Owego VFW Post #1371, 207 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827, in the downstairs Canteen. Veterans and their families can enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks, give-aways, and time with other vets; normal Canteen service will be available but is not provided as part of the event. Registration is required by December 6, 2026 by calling 607-687-8228 or emailing veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency
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