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Tinton Falls
📅 Christmas tree & wreath sale supports Tinton Falls firefighters
4 days ago
📅 Christmas trees & wreaths to support Tinton Falls firefighters
The Tinton Falls Fire Company No. 1 runs an annual Christmas Tree Lot & Wreath Sale at 695 Tinton Avenue, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.
- Season: Opens Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving) and runs daily through Christmas Eve or until sold out
- Hours:
- Mon–Fri: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Sat & Sun: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- What’s for sale: Nearly 500 farm-fresh Fraser fir trees (7–8 ft, 8–9 ft, 9–10 ft), plus handcrafted wreaths (12"–36"), garland, tree stands, door swags, and grave blankets
- Services included: Fresh trunk cut, netting, and roof tie-down done by firefighters
- Payments: Cash, check, and all major credit/debit cards
- Why it matters: 100% of proceeds support the volunteer firefighters at Station 36-1.
Tip: Popular sizes sell quickly in the first two weekends, so go early. You can also leave your email on their website to get notified when trees arrive, pricing previews, and special holiday events.
More Info: Annual Christmas Tree Lot | Tinton Falls Fire Comp...
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