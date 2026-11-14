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🐱 Sweet Tinton Falls Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Tinton Falls has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls and are ready to meet you.
Kevin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red/White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
- Location to visit: 2960 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ
- Notes: New to the shelter and still getting settled, but adoptable now and eager for a forever family.
Stop by to see if Kevin is your purrfect match.
👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paul Newman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
This handsome cream-colored youngster is waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him and take him home.
👉 Meet Paul Newman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goyle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black (all)
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
A tiny black-and-white kitten, Goyle is just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Goyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
Little Twix is a cream-colored kitten who would love a gentle home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with.
👉 Meet Twix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferrero
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
Ferrero is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, patchy coat and lots of potential to become your new best friend.
👉 Meet Ferrero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls
- Phone: (732) 922-0100
As his name suggests, Buddy is an adult brown tabby and white cat who’s ready to be someone’s loyal companion.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls at 2960 Shafto Rd or call (732) 922-0100 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.