Tinton Falls has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red/White

Orange or Red/White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

Location to visit: 2960 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ

2960 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ Notes: New to the shelter and still getting settled, but adoptable now and eager for a forever family.

Stop by to see if Kevin is your purrfect match.

👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

This handsome cream-colored youngster is waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him and take him home.

👉 Meet Paul Newman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black (all)

White/Black (all) Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

A tiny black-and-white kitten, Goyle is just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Goyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

Little Twix is a cream-colored kitten who would love a gentle home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with.

👉 Meet Twix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

Ferrero is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, patchy coat and lots of potential to become your new best friend.

👉 Meet Ferrero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls

Phone: (732) 922-0100

As his name suggests, Buddy is an adult brown tabby and white cat who’s ready to be someone’s loyal companion.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit Associated Humane Societies – Tinton Falls at 2960 Shafto Rd or call (732) 922-0100 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.