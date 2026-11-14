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Tinley Park
Tinley Park tree lighting and ice rink reopening
4 days ago
Tinley Park will kick off the holidays with its annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 in Harmony Square, followed right after by the grand re-opening of the Harmony Square Ice Rink Experience. Learn more: https://t.co/DWjI4kVW4x
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Tinley Park
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.