Four sweet kittens in Tinley Park, IL are hoping to find their forever families. All are Domestic Shorthair babies currently cared for by P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

Phone: (815) 464-7298

Guinevere is a mostly white baby kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. Contact the shelter to ask about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s been spayed yet.

👉 Meet Guinevere and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

Phone: (815) 464-7298

Jon is a gray/blue baby boy who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call his own. Ask the shelter about his vet care, vaccines, and neuter status.

👉 Meet Jon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

Phone: (815) 464-7298

Scottie is a tiny gray/blue girl who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a real home. The shelter can share details on her medical care and if she’s already spayed.

👉 Meet Scottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

Phone: (815) 464-7298

Lancelot is a mostly white baby boy who’s hoping for a family to grow up with. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his vaccinations, neuter status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Lancelot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tinley Park, consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call P.A.W.S. at (815) 464-7298 or visit their website to ask about visiting hours and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.