Tinley Park has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and tech. Here are a few roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Tinley Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$200,000 (base + commission)

High-earning B2B role selling HR and PEO services to growing companies. Great fit if you have several years of sales experience and want strong commissions, national-brand training, and a chance to work with C‑level decision makers.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Tinley Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000–$86,350 (base + commission/bonus)

Early-career sales role focused on building relationships with CPAs and small businesses. Good for someone with 1–5 years of sales or marketing who wants uncapped earnings, fast sales cycles, and lots of coaching.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Meta)

Location: Tinley Park, IL + nearby retailers (within ~30 miles)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (through 1/3/27)

Pay: $24/hour + seasonal completion bonus (attendance & KPIs)

Weekend role (Fri–Sun) showing off Meta’s latest AI and VR tech in big-box stores. Great if you’re outgoing, tech-curious, and want flexible, short-term work with paid training and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.