Tinley Park’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box stores and local shops both hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Tinley Park, IL (16100 Harlem Ave)

(16100 Harlem Ave) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour (+ possible premiums and bonuses)

(+ possible premiums and bonuses) Why it’s interesting: Lead the floor team, help members with purchases, and keep the club stocked and looking sharp. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) .

Lead the floor team, help members with purchases, and keep the club stocked and looking sharp. Comes with . Good fit if: You’re 18+ with 6 months retail and 6 months customer service experience, and you like coaching others while staying hands-on.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Orland Hills, IL (9265 159th St – short drive from Tinley Park)

(9265 159th St – short drive from Tinley Park) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour (+ incentives and possible premiums)

(+ incentives and possible premiums) Why it’s interesting: Help shoppers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and work opening/morning shifts . Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) .

Help shoppers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and work . Includes . Good fit if: You’re tech-comfortable, enjoy talking with customers, and like a mix of sales and light stocking.

Employer: Hearts & Flowers, Inc.

Location: Tinley Park, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Why it’s interesting: Blend floral design with front-of-shop customer service—take orders, create arrangements for all occasions, help with events, and keep the shop looking beautiful.

Blend with front-of-shop customer service—take orders, create arrangements for all occasions, help with events, and keep the shop looking beautiful. Good fit if: You have at least 1 year of floral design experience, enjoy being creative, and don’t mind working key holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.