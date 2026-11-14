Tinley Park has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park and are looking for safe, indoor, forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Fleur is a young brown tabby-style kitten who would love a cozy home to grow up in. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Fleur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Chantal is another adorable brown/chocolate baby who’s ready for a fresh start. She’d be a great match for a family ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet Chantal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Halo is a sleek black kitten boy. With his shiny coat and curious eyes, he’s sure to turn heads and steal hearts.

👉 Meet Halo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Dolly is a bright orange/red kitten, a real little sunshine. She’s young, playful, and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Tim is a classic black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you love that dressed-up look and kitten antics, Tim might be your guy.

👉 Meet Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park

P.A.W.S. (Peoples Animal Welfare Society) of Tinley Park Phone: (815) 464-7298

Honey is a sweet black kitten girl looking for a safe, loving home. She’s still tiny and will blossom with patient care and attention.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park at (815) 464-7298 or click through to any of the links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.