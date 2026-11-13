Tinley Park has some solid driving and auto tech roles right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Chemical & Supply

Performance Chemical & Supply Location: Tinley Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Drive a company box truck, hand load/unload products, and help in shipping & receiving. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and a company truck; must be able to lift 50 lbs and have a Non‑CDL Class C license (preferred).

Employer: Jaguar Land Rover Orland Park (International Autos Group)

(International Autos Group) Location: Tinley Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (they note “TOP $$$” for the right person)

Work on high-end brands (Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Subaru, Kia, Volvo) in a busy, clean shop that values its techs. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and mentoring junior techs, with paid training, paid vacation, flexible hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and Sundays off.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Tinley Park, IL (18800 Oak Park Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.20 – $44.60/hour

Fleet Driver I role moving vehicles between CarMax locations and vendors, home daily with a consistent night shift schedule. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, and comfort working outdoors; offers competitive pay plus sick time, vacation, and paid holidays.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Tinley Park, IL (18800 Oak Park Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.20 – $44.60/hour

Another Fleet Driver I opening with similar duties: inspect your hauler, safely load and secure vehicles, and keep inventory flowing between stores and vendors. You’ll have daily home time, strong safety standards, and access to CarMax’s full benefits, including sick leave, vacation, and holiday pay.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.