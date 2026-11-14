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🛒 Timonium, MD Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Timonium and nearby Lutherville have a solid mix of retail and banking roles right now, with both hourly and full‑time options. Good fit if you like helping people face‑to‑face and staying busy on your feet.
Member Specialist
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: Timonium, MD (Texas Station Ct)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums
Front‑of‑store role helping members with checkout, returns, and questions at the entrance and exit. Includes safety checks, training newer associates, and access to strong benefits (health, 401(k), bonuses, paid education, and more).
Store Associate (Part Time) - Timonium, MD
- Employer: Lidl US
- Location: Timonium, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $19.50/hour
Hands‑on grocery role where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, bakery/produce, and keeping the store clean. Comes with a 10% employee discount, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with 5% match, and DailyPay access.
Relationship Banker - Maryland North Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Lutherville, MD (short hop from Timonium)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift
Branch‑based banking role focused on greeting clients, handling cash transactions, and having deeper money conversations to match people with the right products. Good for someone who likes sales, relationship building, and a clear path to grow in financial services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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