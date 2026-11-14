Timonium and nearby Lutherville have a solid mix of retail and banking roles right now, with both hourly and full‑time options. Good fit if you like helping people face‑to‑face and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Timonium, MD (Texas Station Ct)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums

Front‑of‑store role helping members with checkout, returns, and questions at the entrance and exit. Includes safety checks, training newer associates, and access to strong benefits (health, 401(k), bonuses, paid education, and more).

Employer: Lidl US

Lidl US Location: Timonium, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $19.50/hour

Hands‑on grocery role where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, bakery/produce, and keeping the store clean. Comes with a 10% employee discount, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with 5% match, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Lutherville, MD (short hop from Timonium)

(short hop from Timonium) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift

Branch‑based banking role focused on greeting clients, handling cash transactions, and having deeper money conversations to match people with the right products. Good for someone who likes sales, relationship building, and a clear path to grow in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.