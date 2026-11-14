Timonium’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with a couple of strong roles for folks who like complex rules and clear career paths. Both of these are full-time, professional tracks with solid pay.

Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group)

Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group) Location: Timonium, MD (hybrid / remote considered nationwide)

(hybrid / remote considered nationwide) Salary: $114,400 – $128,000 (national range)

Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end development of commercial P&C insurance products (Property, GL, Auto, Inland Marine, Crime, Farm, BOP, Professional Liability). You’ll manage a product development team, work closely with Actuarial, IT, Underwriting, and Claims, and make sure products are both competitive and compliant. Comes with a hybrid work model, tuition reimbursement, generous 401(k) match, and a broad benefits package.

Employer: Offit Kurman

Location: Lutherville / Timonium, MD (plus other MD/PA/VA offices; hybrid)

(plus other MD/PA/VA offices; hybrid) Salary: $130,000 – $175,000

Type: Full-time

Labor & employment role for attorneys with 3–5 years’ experience. Mix of HR counseling, employment law advice, and litigation support: drafting agreements and policies, handling EEOC responses, discovery, and court filings. You’ll work in a fast-paced, hybrid environment with chances to touch matters across multiple jurisdictions.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polished resumes and quick outreach tend to get the best results.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.