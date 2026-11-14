undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Timonium, MD Legal Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Openings
Timonium’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with a couple of strong roles for folks who like complex rules and clear career paths. Both of these are full-time, professional tracks with solid pay.
Compliance Manager – Product Development
- Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group)
- Location: Timonium, MD (hybrid / remote considered nationwide)
- Salary: $114,400 – $128,000 (national range)
- Type: Full-time
Lead end-to-end development of commercial P&C insurance products (Property, GL, Auto, Inland Marine, Crime, Farm, BOP, Professional Liability). You’ll manage a product development team, work closely with Actuarial, IT, Underwriting, and Claims, and make sure products are both competitive and compliant. Comes with a hybrid work model, tuition reimbursement, generous 401(k) match, and a broad benefits package.
Employment Associate/Attorney – Timonium
- Employer: Offit Kurman
- Location: Lutherville / Timonium, MD (plus other MD/PA/VA offices; hybrid)
- Salary: $130,000 – $175,000
- Type: Full-time
Labor & employment role for attorneys with 3–5 years’ experience. Mix of HR counseling, employment law advice, and litigation support: drafting agreements and policies, handling EEOC responses, discovery, and court filings. You’ll work in a fast-paced, hybrid environment with chances to touch matters across multiple jurisdictions.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polished resumes and quick outreach tend to get the best results.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.