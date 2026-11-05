🤝 Timonium, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Timonium’s care and counseling scene is busy right now, especially for folks who can handle crisis work and support kids overnight. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping people through tough moments, these are worth a look.

Employer: Santé Group Companies

Santé Group Companies Location: Timonium, MD (in-office)

(in-office) Salary: $26.50–$28.50/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Alternating weeks – Week 1: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.; Week 2: 4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

This role leads a crisis hotline team, making sure calls are handled smoothly while you also take calls yourself. You’ll do suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and dispatch mobile teams, with strong benefits like a 403(b) with match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, licensure support, and wellness perks.

Employer: Catholic Charities of Baltimore (St. Vincent’s Villa)

Catholic Charities of Baltimore (St. Vincent’s Villa) Location: Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday, 10:00 p.m.–8:00 a.m.

You’ll supervise children ages 5–13 with serious emotional and behavioral needs overnight in a residential treatment center. Comes with 6 weeks of hands-on training, TCI/CARE certifications, and benefits like health/dental/vision, vacation/sick/holiday pay, 403(b) with employer contribution, tuition advancement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Catholic Charities of Baltimore (St. Vincent’s Villa – Genesis Unit)

Catholic Charities of Baltimore (St. Vincent’s Villa – Genesis Unit) Location: Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Salary: $21.50/hour

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Schedule: 10:00 p.m.–8:00 a.m.

Similar overnight work with youth ages 5–13, but focused on the Genesis Unit and at a higher hourly rate. You’ll do frequent safety checks, follow trauma-informed care practices, and get training plus benefits like health/dental/vision, 403(b) with employer contribution, tuition advancement, and paid parental leave.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.