Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    Fall Sports is nearly completed. It's your chance to select the Girls Athlete of the Year

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    The fall sports season has hit the regional tournament level, so it's time to vote on the Fall Sports Girls Athlete of the Year.

    Last week's poll winner was West Muskingum's Aiden Metz, who received 4,343 votes with Morgan's Kaidence Searl second (1,380) and Maysville's Cameron Parker third (1,071).

    Here are the nominees, and you can vote until noon on Thursday:

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Fall Sports is nearly completed. It's your chance to select the Girls Athlete of the Year

    Related Search

    MaysvilleAthlete recognitionVoting processRegional tournament resultsAiden MetzZanesville times recorder

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Pup Who Has Been Waiting Over 6 Months For Adoption Put On "Urgent List"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Who Spent Life On Chain Before Being Abandoned - Now Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern18 hours ago
    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos puts opponent Heather Lappin on leave just weeks before Election Day
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern5 days ago
    You're Invited: Meet Adorable Pups While Learning About Adopting & Fostering Dogs at Local Winery
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune22 days ago
    Borough takes over maintenance of clock outside American Legion
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy