    The regular season is done, so who was the Week 10 Player of the Week?

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS1Xu_0wPCw3eU00

    The regular season is in the books for football.

    Last week's winner was Philo's Talan Bailey with 13,192 votes with Tri-Valley's Keaton Hahn in second (10,711).

    The best student section went to John Glenn with 17,515 votes and West Muskingum in second with 15,443 votes.

    Here are the Week 10 Player of the Week nominees, and you can vote through noon on Thursday:

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: The regular season is done, so who was the Week 10 Player of the Week?

