    • Times Recorder

    Fall Sports is winding down, so select the Boys Athlete of the Year

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    The fall sports season has hit the regional tournament level, so it's time to vote on the Fall Sports Boys Athlete of the Year.

    Last week's poll winner was West Muskingum's Aiden Metz, who received 4,343 votes with Morgan's Kaidence Searl second (1,380) and Maysville's Cameron Parker third (1,071).

    Here are the nominees, and you can vote until noon on Thursday.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Fall Sports is winding down, so select the Boys Athlete of the Year

