    Sheridan's Ruthers, John Glenn's Kuklica had good times, work left before state meet

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    PICKERINGTON — Tate Ruthers hasn't failed to meet his standard much this season.

    However, the Sheridan senior was disappointed in his race on Saturday despite finishing second in the Division I boys regional meet with a time of 15:19 at Pickerington North.

    Dublin Jerome's Charles Guerrera won the race in 15:12.

    "I lost contact of him for a split second. It's a 15-minute race, but that's all it took," Ruthers lamented. "I feel good physically, but I need to stay locked in mentally. I have to get rid of any negative thoughts. I'll go up to the state course on Thursday and prepare myself to execute my plan for a state championship."

    Sheridan coach JD Walters said the last time Ruthers had a race like this was at the Fairfield Union Invite. He lost to the Falcons' Andrew Walton in that race then bounced back to defeat Walton at the Lancaster Invite.

    "The last time he did that, he bounced back so hopefully, he can do it again," Walters said. "Tate's been running well, and we just have to work on focus. I'm confident he can execute the plan next week."

    The only other boys state qualifier came in Division II, where Morgan's Clark Smith took 22nd (16:25) as the top 24 runners and six teams advanced.

    "I had to use my mind a lot today, but I've been preparing for this. It feels great to get it done," Smith said. "It's been a long time since Morgan has made it as a team to the regional. That was one of our goals, and it's exciting we got to do this as a team."

    The Raiders were 16th as Carson Steimer was 114th (18:31), Rayden Tom 121st (18:39), Brandon Haines 130th (18:52) and Rylan Tom 142nd (19:35).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLbUU_0wNbipZS00

    John Glenn's Kuklica highlights state qualifiers for the girls

    Sophomore Ashlynn Kuklica will make her second trip to state after finishing third in the Division II regional race. She posted a time of 18:47, finishing behind Athens' Sophia Szolosi, who won in 17:52, and her teammate Andie Corrigan (18:42).

    The top six teams and 24 runners moved on from Division II.

    Kuklica was disappointed with her start but is looking forward to another opportunity at state.

    "I ran a good race. I had to strategize after starting too soon, but I need to stay smart. I was able to run faster on a flatter course," she said. "There's such a positive atmosphere at state. People know the racing up there, and it's something I'm looking forward to."

    She will be joined by the Sheridan girls, who grabbed the last team spot in sixth (220) while Meadowbrook was ninth (261) to round out area competitors.

    Sheriden Glanemann, who was an individual state qualifier last year, led the Generals in 23rd (19:52). Dee Riley took more than a minute off her top time to place 42nd (20:33), Nora Covey 49th (20:51), Beckett Strong 72nd (21:16) and Adriana Pack 77th (21:25) rounded out the scoring.

    Going with her team adds to the anticipation for Glanemann.

    "It wasn't the same being there by myself, so it means a lot to do this as a team," she said. "We need to keep working hard and take the right steps. We've put the work in, and we expect to compete."

    This is the first trip in three years for Sheridan. Coach Troy Wolfe noted his squad is littered with young runners but is pleased they get to gain valuable experience.

    "All week we talked about our goals, and these girls put the work in all summer and fall," he said. "Dee was an enormous boost, running her best race yet. Even though we're young, we're not satisfied to just get there. We want to compete and see where we can go."

    The Colts were led by Karrah Singleton in 26th (20:06) with Marabelle Thornberry 30th (20:14), Luceilia Casey 31st (20:17), Grace Kackley 107th (22:25) and Aubri Norman 113th (22:37).

    In Division III, Ridgewood's Kenzie Bice came across 16th (19:57) to earn her first state berth, as the top 20 runners and top five teams advanced. She joins several other Inter-Valley Conference runners who earned state berths, including regional champion Casey Russell of Sandy Valley, who had a winning time of 18:43.

    "This is great. It's what I've wanted to do since the season started," Bice said. "I know where I should be against some of the other runners since I've seen them. It will come down to mental preparedness and running my race."

    Tri-Valley's Erin Hogue came in 47th (19:54) in the Division I girls race, but only the top 24 qualified for the state.

    bhannahs@gannett.com; X: @brandonhannahs

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheridan's Ruthers, John Glenn's Kuklica had good times, work left before state meet

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy