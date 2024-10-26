Big-play Bentley Hanson, New Lex emphatically end football skid against Sheridan

THORNVILLE — For all of its struggles against rival Sheridan the last 10 years, the New Lexington football team still had hope.

The Panthers had the lead in the second half against General teams that won five playoff games the past two years. They led in the fourth quarter in 2023 before Caden Sheridan and Justin Munyan eventually wore down the smaller, younger Panthers.

There were no late struggles this time. In fact, Isaiah Stephens and Bentley Hanson made sure there was little drama in a 36-10 win that saw the Panthers score 28 unanswered points before a surly overflow crowd in a Muskingum Valley League crossover at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.

New Lex (9-1), in the playoffs for the third straight season under coach Kevin Board, wrapped up potential home games in each of the first two rounds of the Division IV, Region 15 bracket. Sheridan finished 6-4 for the first time since 2017, also the last time it missed the postseason.

Board said he felt good entering the game, despite the history against the Generals and some injuries to key players late in the season.

No loss was as big as sophomore Tyson Spicer, whose presence at receiver was a big reason teams were forced to play Hanson more honest. He was the ying to Hanson's yang, with some Owen O'Brien and Talon Schwendeman offering their own brand of misery.

Hanson's production has hardly declined with Spicer's absence. Hanson, widely regarded as the best cover cornerback in the MVL, also entered Friday as one of the league's most preeminent big play receivers with eight TDs to his credit.

He piled up 175 yards receiving on seven catches against Sheridan with three TDs, while he also blocked a punt. Hanson didn't say it was his best game, pointing instead to a 38-35 win at West Muskingum in Week 4 that gave his team inside track to win the Small School Division.

"That was a better game because I did more on defense," Hanson said.

But Friday offered a firm argument.

Hanson's 65-yard catch for a score just before halftime, after Sheridan took a 10-8 lead on Logan Russell's 8-yard touchdown run, saw him beat the defense deep and outrun them to the end zone. It came after he caught a 42-yarder on a flea flicker on the first possession's to set up Schwendeman's TD catch.

Hanson's final catch, a 15-yard score to cap in the scoring, put him at 41 catches for 1,065 yards and 11 TDs on the season.

"He's special," Board said. "He came in averaging like 27 yards a catch with eight touchdowns. He made some big plays when we needed him to make big plays and he has done that for us all year long. As a cover guy, if you throw at him you're crazy. He's one of the best players in our league by far."

The opponent left equally impressed.

"(Hanson) is fantastic," Sheridan coach Paul Culver III said. "He was the best player on the field tonight."

On this occasion, he had plenty of support.

Stephens, building on an All-Ohio-caliber season, was 20-for-25 passing for 298 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, as he finished the regular season with 2,227 passing yards and a 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Running back Carson Kellogg carried 23 times and helped salt the game away after Hanson's second touchdown extended a two-score lead late in the third quarter.

Coupled with an aggressive 3-4 defense that coordinator Nick Phillips had firing from all angles, and stood firm three times inside the red zone, it was a lesson in complementary football.

"The last two years we have been right there with those guys," Board said. "Two years ago we're up at the half and couldn't close it out. Last year we're up in the fourth and couldn't close it out. A lot of these guys were on both of those teams.

"We talked all week how it was going to take all four quarters, about coming up to do a job with a mission to do," Board added. "We were locked in. They were locked in all week."

Board said the team emphasized improving the running game in the second half with a 22-10 lead in its pocket. He said Nicholas Finley playing more offensive snaps at tight end helped with the perimeter running game against the league's second-best run defense.

"When we get those six-man schemes together — and Carson is a great back — against a defense like that, it should really give our guys some confidence," Board said.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Big-play Bentley Hanson, New Lex emphatically end football skid against Sheridan