    Nelson T. Gant Foundation's chili fest returns for 20th year

    By Shawn Digity, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    ZANESVILLE − The Nelson T. Gant Foundation's big money-raiser is just around the corner, with 2024 marking the 20th anniversary of its well-known chili fest.

    The foundation's chili fundraiser started in 2004, and this year will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Nelson T. Grant House on West Main Street. The menu will consist of chili, crackers, chips, cookies, and water. It's $10 per meal and $15 per quart of chili.

    "I think the community is excited for the 20 years because they look forward to the chili every year," explained Todd Ware, president of the Nelson T. Gant Foundation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rfqv_0wJuyTmX00

    "It's pretty dear to our hearts," Ware added about the chili fest. "That kind of sparks up interest that people want to visit, and they come in and look at the history. It's unique."

    Ware said they make chili for about 300 people. Groups such as Goodwill, Ohio Pottery Zanesville, and Laborers' Local 530 have already placed larger orders.

    "We have a really good number of people that request the chili from all the way from South Town to businesses to north town, all across the city," he added.

    Larger orders (of at least five items) are eligible for delivery, too. The foundation will also deliver to elderly or house-bound individuals who are interested in supporting the event.

    "We have a lot of local businesses that sponsor us, including the City of Zanesville and the commissioners," Ware added. Others include AJ's Food and Fuel Mart, Burrell Funeral Services, G & M Construction Inc., Hague Quality Water of Zanesville, Polk Scrap Iron & Metal Company, Muddy Misers, Don's Auto Air & Radiator, John McIntire Library, the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

    The J.W. & M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation was also a chili fest benefactor.

    "They give us money to put that chili fest on for the community. Without our sponsors, we wouldn't have the money to buy the ingredients. They all pitch in," Ware said.

    To place an order contact Wanda Morgan at 740-297-5558 or Ware at 740-617-6177. Meals can be eaten at the Gant House (1845 W. Main St.) and carryout is also available.

    The proceeds will go toward the Gant Foundation's yearly operational costs.

    Shawn Digity is a reporter for the Zanesville Times Recorder. He can be reached at sdigity@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Nelson T. Gant Foundation's chili fest returns for 20th year

