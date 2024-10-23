Sheridan volleyball landed plenty of punches vs. fourth-ranked Marietta. It wasn't enough.

LOGAN — Mandy Fox's tears produced a vivid picture.

Sheridan's veteran coach knew her team's Division III district semifinal clash against Marietta was one that carried a substantial amount of weight. The veteran Tigers, voted the top seed in the East/Southeast District, finished the regular season ranked fourth in the division by the state coaches' association.

Beyond that, they knocked the Generals out of the tournament a year ago. It wasn't a typical district match, and with that came the accompanied emotion of such a clash.

The teams threw haymakers from the outset in four hotly contested sets. In the end, the Tigers were left standing in a 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 decision at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.

Marietta (22-2) advanced to play Dover at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a regional bid. Sheridan finished 20-4 as seven seniors left with 82 wins in four years.

Trading haymakers

Sheridan lost despite collecting 54 kills — Ava Heller (14) and Halle Warner (13) combined for 27 — with an array of quick attacks that had even a strong defense like the Tigers scrambling to cover ground. In essence, they were two teams with similar approaches and a penchant for hitting around blocks.

Often, it was Heller doing the damage off cross-court passes from Dylan Fox, who finished with 44 assists — seven shy of the school record. Add in Fox's six kills, and she contributed to 50 of the team's 54 attack points.

The result was neither team scoring more than the six straight points that Sheridan scored in the second set, when they responded with an impressive finish after being tied at 16. It was emblematic of the tit-for-tat nature of both offenses.

But a theme recurred in the final two sets — the Tigers responded each time Sheridan made its push.

It was 12-11 in the third when three kills in a span of four straight Tiger points extended the lead. Sheridan pulled within 21-19 when Marietta scored four of the last six to close out the set. In the fourth, Sheridan got within 20-18 before the Tigers closed with five of the last seven.

In many cases, Marietta found more holes.

"We played well," Fox said. "Whenever we attacked the ball they couldn't do anything with it, couldn't defend it. We needed to stay in system, but our serve receive wasn't as tight and clean as it needed to be."

'Tremendous' growth

Much has been made of the Generals' progress since the season's early stages, when the coaches and players alike weren't exactly exuding with confidence after taking losses to Bloom-Carroll and River View.

But that changed after a team meeting with what Fox called "a clear and authentic conversation." A convincing win against New Lexington triggered a stretch of 14 wins in 15 games entering the district and another outright Muskingum Valley League-Big School Division title.

"The counselor in me came out," Fox said. "We sat down and talked about what we weren't getting. Don't worry about hurting feelings, you have to be honest. The girls were vulnerable and put themselves out there, and it worked. The girls started to trust each other and rely on each other

"Slowly the dynamic started to change," Fox said. "We made some changes as coaches, too, but everybody accepted the roles they were playing. It's unselfishness. That is what makes good teams great."

Fox, unsuccessfully fighting her emotion after addressing the team, called their growth "tremendous."

"We made a lot of progress," Fox said. "I'm just so proud of them. It's just hard because I love these girls. I really wanted to go to practice tomorrow and I can't. I have Justin Timberlake tickets, so I guess I can go to that, but I would totally rather be at practice."

That emotional attachment extended beyond the coach-player relationship. It was the last time Fox would coach Dylan, her daughter, and her best friends who she said are at her house almost every weekend.

Dylan said she cherished their time together. Her decision making as a setter was critical to the team's offensive success.

"My mom is my best friend," Dylan said. "She has coached me since the fifth grade. We go through a lot together. Not everyone gets to experience a bond like that and I am just thankful I got that opportunity."

Stats that mattered

Mauri O'Brien added eight kills, three blocks and three digs and Payton Powell had seven kills with 29 digs for Sheridan, while Warner added five digs and four blocks, Heller three aces and 15 digs and Fox 15 digs.

Heller was proud of the fight her team showed in a match that featured plenty of long rallies and bodies flying in all directions trying to keep balls off the ground. Heller admitted it tuckered her out.

"I wanted to win, wanted this game more than anything because last year we fell short," Heller said. "I was not going to give up. I wanted us to fight for each other and fight myself. We just came up short."

