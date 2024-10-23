Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    Sheridan volleyball landed plenty of punches vs. fourth-ranked Marietta. It wasn't enough.

    By Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    LOGAN — Mandy Fox's tears produced a vivid picture.

    Sheridan's veteran coach knew her team's Division III district semifinal clash against Marietta was one that carried a substantial amount of weight. The veteran Tigers, voted the top seed in the East/Southeast District, finished the regular season ranked fourth in the division by the state coaches' association.

    Beyond that, they knocked the Generals out of the tournament a year ago. It wasn't a typical district match, and with that came the accompanied emotion of such a clash.

    The teams threw haymakers from the outset in four hotly contested sets. In the end, the Tigers were left standing in a 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 decision at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.

    Marietta (22-2) advanced to play Dover at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a regional bid. Sheridan finished 20-4 as seven seniors left with 82 wins in four years.

    More: John Glenn is looking for another district title. The Muskies earned their chance after Tuesday's win.

    More: Monday-Tuesday roundup: River View volleyball reaches district final again

    More: Philo football wakes up the echoes against John Glenn on Senior Night

    Trading haymakers

    Sheridan lost despite collecting 54 kills — Ava Heller (14) and Halle Warner (13) combined for 27 — with an array of quick attacks that had even a strong defense like the Tigers scrambling to cover ground. In essence, they were two teams with similar approaches and a penchant for hitting around blocks.

    Often, it was Heller doing the damage off cross-court passes from Dylan Fox, who finished with 44 assists — seven shy of the school record. Add in Fox's six kills, and she contributed to 50 of the team's 54 attack points.

    The result was neither team scoring more than the six straight points that Sheridan scored in the second set, when they responded with an impressive finish after being tied at 16. It was emblematic of the tit-for-tat nature of both offenses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPvJx_0wIPCgeS00

    But a theme recurred in the final two sets — the Tigers responded each time Sheridan made its push.

    It was 12-11 in the third when three kills in a span of four straight Tiger points extended the lead. Sheridan pulled within 21-19 when Marietta scored four of the last six to close out the set. In the fourth, Sheridan got within 20-18 before the Tigers closed with five of the last seven.

    In many cases, Marietta found more holes.

    "We played well," Fox said. "Whenever we attacked the ball they couldn't do anything with it, couldn't defend it. We needed to stay in system, but our serve receive wasn't as tight and clean as it needed to be."

    'Tremendous' growth

    Much has been made of the Generals' progress since the season's early stages, when the coaches and players alike weren't exactly exuding with confidence after taking losses to Bloom-Carroll and River View.

    But that changed after a team meeting with what Fox called "a clear and authentic conversation." A convincing win against New Lexington triggered a stretch of 14 wins in 15 games entering the district and another outright Muskingum Valley League-Big School Division title.

    "The counselor in me came out," Fox said. "We sat down and talked about what we weren't getting. Don't worry about hurting feelings, you have to be honest. The girls were vulnerable and put themselves out there, and it worked. The girls started to trust each other and rely on each other

    "Slowly the dynamic started to change," Fox said. "We made some changes as coaches, too, but everybody accepted the roles they were playing. It's unselfishness. That is what makes good teams great."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQROh_0wIPCgeS00

    Fox, unsuccessfully fighting her emotion after addressing the team, called their growth "tremendous."

    "We made a lot of progress," Fox said. "I'm just so proud of them. It's just hard because I love these girls. I really wanted to go to practice tomorrow and I can't. I have Justin Timberlake tickets, so I guess I can go to that, but I would totally rather be at practice."

    That emotional attachment extended beyond the coach-player relationship. It was the last time Fox would coach Dylan, her daughter, and her best friends who she said are at her house almost every weekend.

    Dylan said she cherished their time together. Her decision making as a setter was critical to the team's offensive success.

    "My mom is my best friend," Dylan said. "She has coached me since the fifth grade. We go through a lot together. Not everyone gets to experience a bond like that and I am just thankful I got that opportunity."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WhsW_0wIPCgeS00

    Stats that mattered

    Mauri O'Brien added eight kills, three blocks and three digs and Payton Powell had seven kills with 29 digs for Sheridan, while Warner added five digs and four blocks, Heller three aces and 15 digs and Fox 15 digs.

    Heller was proud of the fight her team showed in a match that featured plenty of long rallies and bodies flying in all directions trying to keep balls off the ground. Heller admitted it tuckered her out.

    "I wanted to win, wanted this game more than anything because last year we fell short," Heller said. "I was not going to give up. I wanted us to fight for each other and fight myself. We just came up short."

    sblackbu@gannett.com; X: @SamBlackburnTR

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheridan volleyball landed plenty of punches vs. fourth-ranked Marietta. It wasn't enough.

    Related Search

    High school sportsVolleyball tournamentDylan FoxLogan high schoolMandy FoxAva Heller

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    VIDEO: The Entire Internet Is Tripping Out Over Private Home Video Of Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa And Browns QB Deshaun Watson That’s Going Viral
    Total Pro Sports22 hours ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz22 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker22 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Borough takes over maintenance of clock outside American Legion
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy