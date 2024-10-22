Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    Early voting off to steady start as more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in Muskingum Co.

    By Shawn Digity, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqror_0wGndM1N00

    ZANESVILLE − Turnout was steady the first several days of early voting for the Nov. 5 general election in Muskingum County.

    Early voting started Oct. 8 and as of Friday, Oct. 18, a total of 4,520 residents had cast in-person ballots at the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

    Another 6,091 were received through the mail. Thirty-one have been hand-carry ballots, eight have been curbside, and 155 have come from nursing homes. In all, the board of elections mailed 10,990 early ballots to voters.

    "Voting has been a steady pace," said Marlee Gibson, director of the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

    Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots must also be received by 7:30 p.m. to count. Mailed ballots must have a Monday, Nov. 4 postmark, and military and overseas voting deadlines are Nov. 4 as well.

    Gibson encourages Muskingum County voters to use the board's website , which is dense with helpful election tools and resources. The absentee reporting and absentee information options are useful for finding overall voting statistics that are updated regularly and tracking the status of a ballot.

    The remaining early voting hours are:Oct. 21-25 − 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Oct. 26 − 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Oct. 27 − 1 to 5 p.m.Oct. 28 − 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 29 − 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.Oct. 30-Nov. 1 − 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Nov. 2 − 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Nov. 3 − 1 to 5 p.m.

    One of Muskingum County's more prominent races involves two opening county commissioner seats. Republican Drake Prouty and Democrat John Furek are battling for a vacancy being left by Commissioner Mollie Crooks. Democrat Justin Wyatt is challenging the second seat of incumbent Republican Cindy Cameron .

    Two notable renewal levels are also back on the ballot. The Franklin Local School District is seeking a five-year extension on a 2-mill property tax, which will purchase school buses, improve school security, and repair school buildings. The levy isn't new, though. It's gone up for renewal and has been passed every five years since 1980. Mills are the units used to tax properties. Two mills would equate to $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

    The second levy is a five-year extension for Rambo Memorial Health Center. Voters can again approve 0.4 mills for the Rambo Memorial Health Center's Muskingum Tuberculosis and Respiratory Clinic in Zanesville. It's the only county-wide levy on the ballot for 2024 and has been renewed every five years since the 1960s. The 0.4 mills would equal to 40 cents per $1,000 assessed property value.

    Shawn Digity can be reached at sdigity@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Early voting off to steady start as more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in Muskingum Co.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 hours ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy