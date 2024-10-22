Early voting off to steady start as more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in Muskingum Co.

ZANESVILLE − Turnout was steady the first several days of early voting for the Nov. 5 general election in Muskingum County.

Early voting started Oct. 8 and as of Friday, Oct. 18, a total of 4,520 residents had cast in-person ballots at the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

Another 6,091 were received through the mail. Thirty-one have been hand-carry ballots, eight have been curbside, and 155 have come from nursing homes. In all, the board of elections mailed 10,990 early ballots to voters.

"Voting has been a steady pace," said Marlee Gibson, director of the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots must also be received by 7:30 p.m. to count. Mailed ballots must have a Monday, Nov. 4 postmark, and military and overseas voting deadlines are Nov. 4 as well.

Gibson encourages Muskingum County voters to use the board's website , which is dense with helpful election tools and resources. The absentee reporting and absentee information options are useful for finding overall voting statistics that are updated regularly and tracking the status of a ballot.

The remaining early voting hours are:Oct. 21-25 − 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Oct. 26 − 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Oct. 27 − 1 to 5 p.m.Oct. 28 − 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Oct. 29 − 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.Oct. 30-Nov. 1 − 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Nov. 2 − 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Nov. 3 − 1 to 5 p.m.

One of Muskingum County's more prominent races involves two opening county commissioner seats. Republican Drake Prouty and Democrat John Furek are battling for a vacancy being left by Commissioner Mollie Crooks. Democrat Justin Wyatt is challenging the second seat of incumbent Republican Cindy Cameron .

Two notable renewal levels are also back on the ballot. The Franklin Local School District is seeking a five-year extension on a 2-mill property tax, which will purchase school buses, improve school security, and repair school buildings. The levy isn't new, though. It's gone up for renewal and has been passed every five years since 1980. Mills are the units used to tax properties. Two mills would equate to $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The second levy is a five-year extension for Rambo Memorial Health Center. Voters can again approve 0.4 mills for the Rambo Memorial Health Center's Muskingum Tuberculosis and Respiratory Clinic in Zanesville. It's the only county-wide levy on the ballot for 2024 and has been renewed every five years since the 1960s. The 0.4 mills would equal to 40 cents per $1,000 assessed property value.

Shawn Digity can be reached at sdigity@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Early voting off to steady start as more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in Muskingum Co.