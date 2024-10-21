Commissioner race: Cameron focused on youth and infrastructure; Wyatt on youth and jobs

ZANESVILLE − Democratic challenger Justin Wyatt is taking on Republican incumbent commissioner Cindy Cameron in the general election.

The Times Recorder asked each candidate the same questions. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Cindy Cameron

Cindy is a graduate of West Muskingum High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. She served as a legal assistant with the law firm of Kincaid, Taylor & Geyer for 26 years before working for the Muskingum County Juvenile Court system. She was appointed as Muskingum County commissioner on Dec. 15, 2015. She was elected to five consecutive terms on the Tri-Valley School Board and served on the Mid-East Career Center School Board. These positions offered she experience in large-scale budgeting, building construction and renovation, personnel management and negotiations, and policy and procedures.

She is a member of Coburn United Methodist Church, Farm Bureau, the Tax Incentive Review Board, the Muskingum County Family and Children First Council, the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, and the Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste District.

Cindy is a lifelong resident of Muskingum County. She and her husband, Clint, have been married for 38 years have two sons and have three grandchildren.

What in your background specifically makes you a good fit for the office?

My past work experience provided me the opportunity to work extensively with the offices of county auditor, recorder, engineer, health department, probate, Children's Services, and Port Authority, as well as daily contact with the public.

My terms on the Tri-Valley and Mid-East Career Center school boards afforded me the chance to be closely involved in significant building projects, with bidding processes, procedures, and budgeting concerns.

These experiences continue to serve me well as I deal with county financing, personnel, protective services, and housing. Serving as your county commissioner is both a tremendous honor and a challenging responsibility each and every day.

The residents of Muskingum County deserve to be fairly represented. They deserve to have their tax dollars spent wisely and for the good of the entire community. From time to time, difficult decisions need to be made, and those decisions are not always popular. I view this position as a hands-on, full-time position that deserves my full-time commitment, attention, and concern.

What topics do you envision spearheading in the upcoming four-year term if elected and how would they be financed?

Opioid and other addictions continue to plague our families. We are providing funding and resources to our schools to educate our children before they enter high school, a time that can be challenging for young people as they encounter difficult temptations.

Another focus area is water and sewer infrastructure for areas in need. Great progress has been made, but there are still areas waiting to receive these vital services. Muskingum County has been fortunate to receive grants and other funding, which have allowed us to aggressively pursue these improvements.

There is a need for improved broadband in some areas of the county. Recent upgrades have increased coverage and availability for some areas, but additional locations still need advancements.

While the timeline for these improvements is dependent upon the internet provider, we are working closely with these companies to get the expanded coverage necessary to meet today's technology requirements.

The construction of a new jail for Muskingum County will begin in 2025. This much-needed facility will provide improved safety for those working in the jail and those serving a sentence, as well as protection and added safety for our residents.

Funding for this construction project will come through financial bonds and notes, any successful grant applications, and money from the general fund. We are actively pursuing all potential grants and assistance programs for funds that will enable us to complete this project efficiently and effectively.

What improvements have you seen in recent years, how will you continue those upward trajectories, and how do you plan on funding those improvements?

Attracting new businesses with job opportunities for our community is an ongoing and important endeavor. While we have seen success in this area, we will continue to diligently work to provide these opportunities for Muskingum County residents. We recognize that true growth comes from increased income in the area and additional jobs created by new business and industry.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority partners closely with us and is continually seeking and supporting these opportunities. Our county benefits greatly from the excellent work of the Port Authority. One recent example is our newest industrial park. The National Road Industrial Park on the East Pike has been developed, and the first building is now under construction in anticipation of a new business in our area.

Housing remains a concern, and the commissioners continue to partner with the land bank to increase housing options. Rehabilitated buildings and new construction have provided more than 150 housing units in our community.

Fiscal responsibility is vital to provide the best services and opportunities for our community and its residents. We are continually proactive in our quest to obtain grants and other funds offered through federal and state dollars. These funds allow us to keep more of our general fund budget available for other needs while providing improvements to protective services, water and sanitation, education for drugs and other additions, and housing.

Justin Wyatt

I'm Justin Matthew Wyatt, a lifelong resident of Muskingum County dedicated to serving our community. After graduating from Zanesville High School, I earned a bachelor of arts in religion from American Baptist College, a master of divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center, and a master of sacred theology from Trinity Lutheran Seminary.

My career has been centered around community service, particularly in the areas of drug and alcohol recovery, poverty advocacy, and racial reconciliation. I currently serve as the chaplain and director of Spiritual Life at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber and as a youth pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

I'm also deeply committed to providing safe spaces for our youth to grow, thrive, and succeed, recognizing that many of our young people lack outlets for development. I also focus on expanding job training services to help equip residents of all ages with the skills needed for stable, well-paying jobs.

As a candidate for county commissioner, I am dedicated to serving all residents, regardless of political affiliation, by promoting unity and growth for the entire community.

What in your background specifically would make you a good fit for the office?

My background in community service and leadership has prepared me to be an effective county commissioner. Over the years, I've worked with individuals facing addiction, poverty, and social barriers, gaining valuable experience in advocacy, listening, and problem-solving.

My commitment to racial reconciliation has shown me the importance of bridging divides and fostering understanding across diverse communities. As a youth pastor, I've seen the critical need for safe spaces and opportunities for our young people to thrive, which is why youth development is one of my top priorities. I also believe in expanding job training and support services for residents at all stages of life.

My approach is centered on inclusivity, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their political background. As commissioner, I will bring my experience and compassion to serve the entire county.

What topics do you envision spearheading in the upcoming four-year term if elected and how would they be financed?

If elected, my top priorities will be youth development, job training, affordable housing, and healthcare access. I will focus on creating safe spaces for our youth, who often lack constructive outlets for growth. In addition, I plan to expand funding for job training programs that prepare individuals for careers in growing industries, ensuring that residents can secure stable employment.

Affordable housing is another critical need, and I will work to secure state and federal grants to develop more affordable housing options. Healthcare accessibility will also be a key focus, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

These initiatives will be funded through a combination of state and federal grants, public-private partnerships, and careful county budget management."

What improvements have you seen in recent years, how will you continue those upward trajectories, and how do you plan on funding those improvements?

In recent years, Muskingum County has made significant strides in infrastructure development, economic growth, and community outreach. Road improvements and increased investment in public spaces have made our county more appealing for businesses and residents. However, we still face challenges, particularly in providing housing, adequate resources for our youth, and expanding access to healthcare and job training services.

As commissioner, I will continue to advocate for projects that enhance our infrastructure while also focusing on creating more community centers and after-school programs for our youth. I will work to secure state and federal funding and collaborate with local businesses and nonprofits to ensure that these improvements benefit everyone.

My goal is to build on our progress while ensuring that all residents, regardless of background or political affiliation, feel the positive effects of these advancements.

Shawn Digity can be reached at sdigity@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Commissioner race: Cameron focused on youth and infrastructure; Wyatt on youth and jobs