Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    The postseason has started: Vote for the Fall Sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 14-19

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    The postseason has kicked off, and there were numerous amazing performances in the past week among area high school athletes. Now it's time to vote for the best of the best.

    Last week's winners were Tri-Valley's Yuvi Bastola with 537 votes to 320 for Sheridan's Wyatt Satterfield on the boys side, while River View's Paige Stone received 988 votes to 608 for Sheridan's Payton Powell on the girls side.

    Here are this week's nominees in a combined poll, and you can vote until noon on Thursday.

    More: Familiar faces dominated at district cross country races. See how local runners fared.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: The postseason has started: Vote for the Fall Sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 14-19

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy