ZANESVILLE − Friends, family, and colleagues gathered in the Muskingum County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 17, for the swearing in of new judge Gerald Anderson II .

Anderson is replacing former Judge Mark Fleegle , who retired in September after nearly 43 years of public service.

Anderson was appointed into the role in early October by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and will officially assume his new role on Oct. 21.

Anderson will serve the remainder of Fleegle's term in the general division, which will run through 2026.

Anderson spent almost 10 years with the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office, where he most recently served as an assistant prosecutor. Much of Anderson's experience lies with special victim cases, like domestic abuse and sexual violence.

"Gerald holds qualities that are required as a judge, integrity and the moral standards. He's a hard worker and always is prepared," Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill said during the swearing-in ceremony. "I hope Gerald is a better judge than I am." Cottrill was elected to the court in 2004, and was re-elected in 2010 and 2016.

"I'm just excited," Anderson said. "I'm just kind of energized to get the ball rolling."

"My main goal is to have a system that people can have trust in. They can see what is occurring in our county and that criminal behavior is held accountable," he added.

"Mostly, I just want to make sure our community continues to progress and grow and just be a wonderful community."

Shawn Digity is a reporter for the Zanesville Times Recorder. He can be reached at sdigity@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Gerald Anderson II sworn in as new Muskingum County Common Pleas Court judge