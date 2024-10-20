Hey Muskingum County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office reported Cranberry Lane will be closed for 14 days starting Oct. 28 from Shannon Valley Road to Prior Road for a culvert replacement.

NEW LEXINGTON − A meet the candidates night will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Lexington Elementary School, 2550 Panther Drive.

ZANESVILLE − There will be a Muskingum County Mayors meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in Conference Room 110 of the Zanesville Municipal Building, 401 Market St. The purpose is make an appointment to the Ohio Public Works Commission Issue 1 Subcommittee for Rounds 39 and 40.

ZANESVILLE − Good Deeds Service Club and Matson Retirement Planning will offer a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 in the parking lot of Matson Retirement Planning, 1166 Military Road. Paper only; no electronics. Donations will be accepted for the Honor Flight Program through the Veterans Appreciation Foundation. For more information, call 740-454-7646 or e-mail stephen.matson@cfdinvestments.com .

NEW LEXINGTON − Members of New Lexington High School FFA recently attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference in Columbus. This included a legislation and lobbying simulation and exploring the Ohio Statehouse. Keynote speaker during lunch was State Representative Don Jones. Attending were Rosella Bateson, Chloe Dick, Kelsie Moore and Michael Steele.

The chapter also recently hosted the Appalachian STEM Collaborative, with keynote speaker John Patterson Jr. and opportunities to explore the offerings of New Lexington High Schools.

The chapter's soils team competed in the district contest and placed third. Team members were Ayelen Fink, Michael Steele, Bethany Bailey, Slade Allen, Eilley Fink and Ivan Knerr. The forestry team competed in state competition and placed fifth. Members were Chloe King, Arleigh Gibson, Arlo Metzger, Andre Spice, Marley Mendez-Santiago, Eilley Fink, Lauren Smith and Frank Edwards.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN − Zanesville native Vashti Davis Sawtelle has been named an American Physical Society Fellow. She's a physics and astronomy faculty member at Michigan State University. She's been at MSU since 2014.

ZANESVILLE – Dr. Anupreet Kaur has joined Genesis Primary Care, specializing in family medicine. Kaur completed a family medicine residency program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. She practices family medicine with a focus in geriatric medicine and value-based care principles. Kaur is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is pursuing an additional degree in healthcare management from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

ZANESVILLE − Genesis HealthCare System’s Heart and Vascular Institute was one the first in Ohio to use drug-coated balloons to treat in-stent restenosis. A patient has restenosis when an artery previously opened with a stent narrows again. The drug-coated balloon is a minimally invasive way to deliver drugs to a narrowed artery to limit the amount of restenosis or blockage regrowth after treatment. The balloon is inserted through a thin tube from a blood vessel in the wrist or groin. Once the balloon reaches the narrowed artery, it is inflated so the medication is distributed to the problem area. Most patients go home the same day as the procedure.

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Community Foundation is taking applications for the Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Diets Artist Award through 2 p.m. Nov. 8. Applicants must submit up to three photos of sample artwork to scholarshipcentral@mccf.org. Applicants are available at mccf.org or the foundation's office, 534 Putnam Ave. Awards will be present during First Friday events Dec. 6 at the ZAAP Gallery. Typical award is $500 to an adult artist in the community for furthering of their artistic career.

