Commissioner candidates John Furek and Drake Prouty tout experience and leadership

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County commissioner incumbent Mollie Crooks is not running for re-election in the 2024 General Election. She will leave an open commissioner spot after serving two terms. Two candidates, Republican Drake Prouty and Democrat John Furek, are vying for Crooks' seat.

The Times Recorder asked each candidate the same questions. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

John Furek

John Furek is a U.S. Navy veteran. He graduated from the Navy's nuclear power program and served in the engineering department on the U.S.S. Seadevil, a nuclear submarine, for five years. He graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville with a bachelor's degree in German and English in 1978. He graduated with an master's degree in German from Miami University in 1984.

Tri-Valley Schools hired him to develop a German program in 1984. He taught there for 30 years. Ohio University Zanesville also hired him to develop a German program in 1989. He taught there for 29 years. While teaching, John organized and led 18 extended field studies to German-speaking Europe, giving over 600 students an experience of a lifetime.

In 1996, John founded the Tri-Valley RuriTeen Club, a community service club, to teach his students leadership, responsibility, and to give back to their community. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight for five years and as the Faithful Navigator of the Rosecrans Assembly for three years.

John has three children and seven grandchildren.

What in your background specifically makes you a good fit for the office?

I graduated from the U.S. Navy's nuclear power program and worked in engineering on a nuclear submarine for five years. My work in engineering helps me to better understand the extensive water system in Muskingum County as well as the engineering involved in construction projects.

I have served in leadership positions in various organizations and am proud that the organizations that I served in grew as a result of my leadership.

I've visited most of the townships and councils in the county and have discussed with the trustees and council members what their needs are and what they would like as help from the commissioners' office.

What topics do you envision spearheading in the upcoming four-year term if elected and how would they be financed?

The main concern is providing broadband access to everyone in the county. Financing the broadband would have to be achieved through negotiating with the companies, for example, Ohio TT. This was accomplished in Coshocton County and can be achieved here.

I believe the commissioners need to visit the townships and councils on a regular (basis) to see what their specific needs are. The feeling by many of the townships is that they are being neglected.

What improvements have you seen in recent years, how will you continue those upward trajectories, and how do you plan on funding those improvements?

Construction of additional housing, especially low-rent housing, is a need. Some of this can be accomplished through grants and also through private enterprise. Additional water extensions are needed.

Drake Prouty

Drake Prouty has than three decades of experience in local government, private sector roles, and public service. He is in his first term as a Cass Township trustee while serving as a Republican Central committeeman for Cass Township. He is a member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee for Muskingum County and has been the manager of Human Resources, Safety and Environmental specialist at Sidwell Materials Inc. for 18 years. He more than 30 years of construction experience, specifically road construction and road maintenance.

He previously served five terms as a Jefferson Township trustee, has member of the Dresden Fire Department for 32 years and a reserve deputy with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. Other affiliations include Muskingum County Water/Sewer Advisory Board, North Muskingum Ruritan Club, AEP/Tri-Valley Grant Foundation, and the Tri-Valley 12th Man Club.

Drake graduated from the police academy at Muskingum Area Technical College (now Zane State College). He studied at Ohio University Zanesville and also studied fire and EMS at the Mid-East Career and Technology Center. He is a member of The Well Ministries.

What in your background specifically makes you a good fit for the office?

Carrying more than three decades of committed service in local government, the private sector, and public safety, I am prepared and eager to become Muskingum County's next commissioner. My lifelong commitment to public service drives my passion and vision for making Muskingum County an ideal place for residents to live, work, and raise a family.

My love for the community runs deep, cultivated through the years as an active member of Dresden Fire Department for 32 years and reserve deputy sheriff with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. These roles have given me a great devotion for public safety and awareness of community needs.

From my current position as Cass Township trustee, coupled with my service as Cass Township Republican Central committeeman and being an active member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, stepping into the commissioner role would be a seamless transition.

I have strong community ties all over Muskingum County and have earned the respect of local and federal government for the past 30 years — this has equipped me as an effective leader.

Presidencies in multiple organizations and my 18 years as manager of Human Resources, Safety & Environmental Specialist at Sidwell Materials Inc. reinforce my leadership credentials.

I don't need this job; I want this job. There's a big difference. I am committed to doing whatever it takes to improve our community. With the experience, vision, and passion I bring, I am ready to lead Muskingum County toward a stable and thriving future.

What topics do you envision spearheading in the upcoming four-year term if elected and how would they be financed?

Community collaboration: Working with The City of Zanesville officials, village officials, and township officials in a proactive, productive, and fiscal manner utilizing resources to make our county a better place to work, live, and raise a family.

Extension of water and sewer services: Expanding water and sewer access to underserved areas is toward the top of my list. I will work with my fellow commissioners to seek grant funding, low-interest loans, and execute these projects in-house to be more cost effective and improve infrastructure.

Industrial park development: To boost economic growth, I will work to prioritize developing existing industrial parks in partnership with the Port Authority. This could be funded through Joint Economic Development Districts (JEDDs), Tax Increment Financing (TIFs), grants, and bond financing. My hope is to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow our local economy.

Promoting residential development: To help spur well-planned, dense residential development, I will work with my fellow commissioners to offer incentives such as Community Reinvestment Areas (CRAs), TIFs, and tap fee waivers. This will attract developers and foster high-density neighborhoods.

Collaborating with the land bank: I would like to continue to work with the land bank to rebuild areas with existing infrastructure and address blight. This will involve restoring properties and repurposing land.

Coordinating with local governments: Along with my fellow commissioners, I will work closely with the City of Zanesville and its surrounding villages and townships to make sure all of our efforts are aligned so that we are going in the same direction.

Completing the jail facility: Finishing the jail facility is important for providing a safe environment for inmates and correctional officers.

Maintaining local agriculture presence: I will be an advocate for our local farming community.

All told, these will be financed through grants, loans, public-private partnerships, and creative funding strategies.

What improvements have you seen in recent years, how will you continue those upward trajectories, and how do you plan on funding those improvements?

I want to continue to work together with the city, villages, and townships in Muskingum County in everything we do. It is essential that we work together to provide a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

As stated above, I want to prioritize developing our existing industrial parks in partnership with the Port Authority. I have seen the Port Authority expand over the years, and I think expanding our industrial parks is exactly what the City of Zanesville and Muskingum County needs. This could be funded through Joint Economic Development Districts (JEDDs), Tax Increment Financing (TIFs), grants, and bond financing.

I would like to continue to work with the land bank to rebuild areas with existing infrastructure and address blight. This will involve restoring properties and repurposing land to improve community appeal and functionality.

Expanding water and sewer access to underserved areas is necessary, too. With my fellow commissioners, we will seek grant funding, low-interest loans, and execute these projects in-house to be more cost effective and improve infrastructure.

Investing in public safety: making sure our local emergency services and law enforcement are well-equipped and well-funded, is something I want to continue to build upon as well. Financing can be obtained through a mix of grants, low-interest loans, public-private partnerships, and creative funding strategies. Overall, I really want to think outside the box on how we can make Muskingum County a better place to work, live and raise a family.

